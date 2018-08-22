UK companies set to deliver the goods - and services - at IBC 2018

IBC 2018: British companies exhibiting at IBC 2018 in Amsterdam from 14–18 September demonstrating the best technology and services in their respective sectors, can be easily found under ‘Technology is GREAT Britain and Northern Ireland’ branded pavilions located in multiple locations throughout Amsterdam’s RAI Congress Centre.



Grouped in areas of expertise that track with the themes of each IBC Hall, the supported companies will address media creation, management, and delivery with carefully focussed offerings. UK companies located in Hall 5 and 14 will be primarily focussed on content delivery; those in Halls 6, 7, 8 and 10 with content management solutions; and those in 11and 12 will offer new creativity options.



Tradefair coordinates and manages the participation of qualifying British companies on behalf of techUK, the Information Technology Telecommunications and Electronics Association, and in partnership with Department for International Trade. The participating UK companies include many of the industry’s best, highly specialised niche companies through to well-established brands.



“IBC typically brings out the best in people and technology,” said Mark Birchall, Tradefair Managing Director. “We work very hard to ensure that those we represent have multiple opportunities to reach their target audience by locating them in respective, themed exhibition halls that are best suited to their offerings. Year after year, this approach has worked very well indeed.”



Tradefair provides a broad range of services for the UK companies it represents, including managing grants from DIT; providing extensive logistical support for the group pre- during and post show; PR & Marketing; and overseeing the daily operation of each group stand, which frees the UK exhibitors to focus on sales and solutions rather than stand logistics.



UK group companies at IBC 2018





On Stand B48e in Hall 5, designated for broadcast delivery solutions will be:



Cornwall UK - Satellite applications and testing

InAria! Networks Ltd – Remote communications and IT services provider

Livewire Digital – Network solutions for cellular, terrestrial and satellite services

Spacepath Communications - Manufacturer of satellite uplink amplifiers and sub-systems

Zoo Digital - Provider of localization and digital distribution services



In Hall 6, primarily related to content management and workflow solutions will be:



Elite Antennas Ltd (Stand C32) – Designer and manufacturer of high end satellite antennas and feeds

Emotion Systems (Stand C30) - Provides cross platform file-based signal processing applications

RJS Electronics Limited (Stand C34) - Manufactures and supplies quality audio/broadcast switches

Object Matrix (Stand C28) - Provider of Matrix Store, the media-focused private cloud

Rascular (Stand C19) - Creates control applications for third-party, professional video technologies



Hall 7, traditionally the home of post production and high end graphics will be:



Open Broadcast Systems Ltd (Stand A49) - Provides cutting-edge encoding and decoding software

Pixit Media (Stand D69) - Develops data-aware, software defined infrastructure solutions

CatDV (Square Box Systems) (Stand A51) – Provides powerful media asset management tools

GB Labs Ltd (Stand C51) – Designs intelligent media storage and AI-powered workflows



Hall 8 will house more British management, SI and workflow solutions, including:



CRM.COM (Stand B38f) – Billing software to monetise content across multiple devices

Disk Archive Corporation Ltd (Stand B38i) – Provides easy, secure and affordable archive storage

Eddystone Broadcast Limited (Stand B38d) - Designer and manufacturer of FM Transmitter Systems

MNC Software (Stand C95) – Offers a powerful service management and NMS application

Ortana Media Group Ltd (Stand B38c) - A provider of a MAM and orchestration platform

Radica Broadcast Systems Ltd (Stand C96) – Transmission specialists

Sharpstream Ltd (Stand C97) - Audio streaming experts providing an innovative streaming platform

Squared Paper Ltd (Stand B38a) – A new and innovative type of software systems integrator

Starfish Technologies Limited (Stand B38b) – Transport stream processing and open platform encoding

Trint (Stand B38g) - Provides a comprehensive and innovative platform for transcribing and editing

Custom Consoles Ltd (Stand B38e) - Modular control-room furniture for broadcasters

Speechmatics (Stand E17) – A provider of automatic speech recognition technology



Hall 10, 11 and 12, predominantly concerned with content creation, will see:

Boxx TV (Stand 10.A2i) – Provides digital microwave solutions Cinescope Ltd (Stand A42d) - An optics lens company specialising in vintage movie and stills lenses

DIT East England (Stand A42a) – Experts in assistance for export to global markets

Hi Tech Systems Ltd (Stand A43) - Manufacturer of remote production, play-out, and control systems

Salsa Sound (Stand A42f) - Automated mixing solutions powered by artificial intelligence.

Spectral Edge (Stand A42e) – Provides unique display enhancement technologies

Tiffen International Ltd (Stand B30) - Provides glass filters for the film and television industry

Wattl (Stand A42c) – Has developed a radically new way of finding new content to watch

LSI Projects Ltd (Stand A47) - A specialist lighting systems integrator for broadcast and film studios.



And Hall 14, which rounds out delivery and other broadcast solutions, includes:



Yospace (Stand G14) - Provides server-side dynamic ad insertion technology

Imagen (Stand H05) – Ensures programme libraries more easily distribued via a secure, self-serve B2B content portal

M2A (Stand H04) – Offers content publishers secure public cloud solutions for managing and publishing media





