UK companies get ready for a successful CABSAT 2019

Image 1 of 12 Image 2 of 12 Image 3 of 12 Image 4 of 12 Image 5 of 12 Image 6 of 12 Image 7 of 12 Image 8 of 12 Image 9 of 12 Image 10 of 12 Image 11 of 12 Image 12 of 12

CABSAT 2019, Dubai World Trade Centre, 12 – 14 March: More than 20 companies will be flying the flag for Great Britain and Northern Ireland showcasing the most innovative and must-have technologies and services at CABSAT 2019.



With a well-established history of aligned technology and services for the region, companies on the UK Pavilion will provide groundbreaking solutions for a range of broadcast, satellite and content creation requirements.



Debuting on the UK Pavillion this year is never.no showcasing its STORY platform a great solution for all your content needs. Other companies and innovation on display include; Phabrix demonstrating its full range of test and measurement products including its hybrid IP/SDI,4K/UHD and HDR/WCG hand-HD ready solutions and Tripleplay showcasing its IPTV, video streaming and digital signage. NEP Connect will be exhibiting its successful Anylive® media fibre network with Peak Communications, premiering its new product feature Comparison Mode for the industry standard Peak Automatic Uplink Power Control.



Many of the companies in attendance have been supported by the Tradeshow Access Programme (TAP) and the UK Government body, the Department for International Trade (DIT) in an initiative which provides UK businesses with financial and marketing support giving these UK businesses the ability to exhibit at shows that without this help, would not be able to do.



Mark Birchall, Managing Director of Tradefair, the company that organises the UK Pavillions at CABSAT on behalf of techUK and in partnership with DIT said, “We have been - and continue to be - very successful in generating substantial new awareness and new business opportunities for participating companies, which is down to the talent and experience of the Tradefair team and the commitment and expertise of the innovative companies.”



The Tradefair team provides a range of services which include negotiations with the UK government to the smooth daily operation of each UK Pavilion, allowing UK exhibitors to focus on new business and trade opportunities whilst providing the best possible exposure for their products.



Tradefair Supported Companies Participating at CABSAT 2019



###



Tradefair Contact:

Mark Birchall, Tradefair

Email mark@TradeFair.co.uk

Phone +44 (0) 1622 754200



Media Contact:

Jennie Marwick-Evans, Manor Marketing

Email jennie@manormarketing.tv

Phone +44 7748 636171



Notes to editors:

The Department for International Trade is responsible for promoting British trade across the world and ensuring the UK takes advantage of the huge opportunities open to us.



Our Exporting is GREAT campaign aims to inspire and support UK companies to export overseas and through our online trade hub www.great.gov.uk provides free tools, advice and support for new, occasional or frequent exporters. The find a buyer service enables businesses to become part of a new searchable directory of UK exporters which government will use to match their products and services with worldwide demand. Businesses can also access the best e-commerce opportunities via preferential deals with the world’s largest online marketplaces and review live export opportunities.



Further information

Contact the DIT Media and Digital Team on 020 7008 3333

Follow us: @tradegovuk | gov.uk/dit

techUK represents the companies and technologies that are defining today the world that we will live in tomorrow. More than 850 companies are members of techUK. Collectively they employ more than 500,000 people, about half of all tech sector jobs in the UK. These companies range from leading FTSE 100 companies to new innovative start-ups. The majority of our members are small and medium sized businesses.

techUK.org | @techUK

T +44 (0) 20 7331 2000

E communications@techuk.org



