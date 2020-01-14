TVU Networks Welcomes Jared Timmins as Senior Vice President of Solutions

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA – January 14, 2020 – TVU Networks, the market and technology leader in IP-based live video solutions, today announced industry veteran Jared Timmins joined the company as senior vice president of solutions in late Dec. 2019. Based in the Atlanta area, he will lead the company’s Global Solutions Team, which will partner with TVU customers to help them quickly adapt to changes in consumer media consumption.

Prior to joining TVU, Timmins held several senior positions at Grass Valley. In his most recent role as vice president of advanced technology, Timmins worked closely with customers to help transform their business operations to digital and SaaS, as well as build cloud first systems. He also brings previous experience in solutions architecture as vice president of global sales engineering. Before joining Grass Valley, Timmins held senior strategic sales roles at Piksel and Miranda Technologies.

“We are very pleased to welcome Jared to TVU. He understands the challenges facing today’s changing production environment, and is experienced working with broadcasters to identify the proper solutions for operational success,” said Paul Shen, CEO of TVU Networks. “With Jared now on board, we are consolidating all of our solutions engineering resources globally under his leadership.”

Added Shen, “TVU has always been in the forefront of developing IP and cloud solutions designed to streamline and optimize production workflows. We continue to integrate more production tools into TVU MediaMind, our story-centric workflow platform. This will expand the platform’s ability to deliver the end-to-end needs of the broadcast Media Supply Chain, as well as allow for the mass content customization for a single audience essential for success in the Media 4.0 revolution.”

“I am excited to be leading global solutions at TVU during a time of rapid evolution in the media industry,” said Timmins. “In bringing a consultative approach to our customer relationships, the Global Solutions Team will focus on identifying opportunities for greater operational efficiencies and greater content monetization throughout our customer’s workflows. We will provide recommendations that utilize the next generation of media supply chain solutions and technologies, such as cloud enabled workflows.”

Media companies interested in learning more about TVU MediaMind or looking to streamline and optimize their production workflows can contact the TVU Global Solutions Team through the TVU website.



About TVU Networks®

TVU Networks has over 3,000 customers globally. The TVU Networks family of IP transmission and live production solutions gives broadcasters and organizations a powerful and reliable workflow to distribute live video content to broadcast, online and mobile platforms. TVU has become a critical part of the operations of many major media companies. The TVU Networks suite of solutions has been used to acquire, transmit, produce, manage and distribute professional-quality live IP HD footage as an integral part of news, sports and major global events. For more information about TVU Networks solutions, please visit www.tvunetworks.com.