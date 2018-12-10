TVT Media and Blue Lucy integrate products to create more efficient content supply chain workflows.

LONDON — December 10, 2018 – Global content services provider, TVT Media, has integrated Blue Lucy’s BLAM Adobe Premiere plug-in into their media management service and software platform, ContentSelect. The integration provides seamless access to Adobe Premiere for compliance editing and advanced quality control from within the ContentSelect platform.

TVT Media is a leading independent digital media lab, providing and delivering content and systems for the world's principal broadcasters. One of the world’s fastest growing media services companies, TVT Media has operations in London, Amsterdam, Singapore, Tokyo, Los Angeles and Sydney and a dedicated software development centre in Krakow. TVT provides content supply chain solutions using ContentSelect its cloud-based software platform.

TVT approached Blue Lucy after identifying an opportunity to optimise workflow handover between ContentSelect and Adobe Premiere. They were looking for a solution which would automatically load projects’ source media and EDLs in Adobe Premiere when prompted by a workflow task, without the need to search for content or set up the project. As this capability is available off-the-shelf with BLAM, TVT chose to integrate rather than develop this functionality themselves. The end result is a more efficient, more secure end-to-end workflow with the added advantage of higher data quality.

“We often find that we need to move quickly and remain critically focussed on the high-level content supply chain challenges we assist our customers with - we don’t always create our own specialist tools, we look for what we can find in the market to benefit from others’ economy of scale. In the same way that we use Adobe off the shelf, we use other existing tools to enhance our product offering,” explains Peter Elvidge, TVT Media’s VP of Technology. “We select partners, like Blue Lucy, who share our vision and can work at speed, in a flexible manner to deliver a compelling solution rather than a one-off project.”

Because all features and functions of both BLAM and ContentSelect are accessible programmatically through a REST API, integrating the two technologies was straightforward. The small team of Blue Lucy Professional Service engineers and ContentSelect developers took an iterative approach over just a few weeks to deliver a solution where BLAM acts as the gateway between ContentSelect and Adobe Premiere, allowing operators to conduct QC and compliance editing tasks including;

· Receiving and adding QC data using Comment Markers on the timeline.

· Adding DPP AS-11 Segmentation Markers to identify programme parts.

· Specifying temporal attributes such as sponsorship details or end credits using Adobe Segmentation Markers.

· Cutting or re-sequencing content for distribution in different markets.

· Sharing QC data and exporting re-edited sequences through automated processes.

“TVT and Blue Lucy share the view that technology’s role is to support businesses’ operational models and that integration is key to successful workflow solutions,” says Blue Lucy founder, Julian Wright. “By combining the capabilities of our different systems, TVT has been able to offer their clients a low-friction operation, quickly and without engaging a ground-up development.”

Read the full case study here

About Blue Lucy

Blue Lucy is a leading technology consultancy and media operations management software development agency. The company is led by a team of industry experts that service international clients with a business-orientated approach to technology. Its core product –the Blue Lucy Asset Manager (BLAM) - is a media management toolset which provides asset and workflow management through a simplified browser-based interface.

About TVT Media

TVT Media is the global content services powerhouse. One of the world’s fastest growing media services companies, TVT Media brings an exciting new approach to content services with the industry’s most complete, end-to-end content management, media logistics and distribution offering.

TVT Media is deploying next-generation IP cloud technologies from its fully-virtualised Amsterdam playout facility and leading-edge media management approaches -- enabling it to address the complexities of packaging, versioning, producing access services, managing and delivering content for the dynamic international linear, on-demand and online entertainment market.

Headquartered in London, with operations in Amsterdam, Los Angeles, Tokyo, Singapore and Sydney – and a dedicated software development centre in Poland – TVT Media is built on an ethos centred on customer excellence and innovation. From A+E Networks and Discovery Communications, to the BBC and Fox Networks Group, to ITV and Sony Pictures, TVT is trusted by the industry’s biggest names to enrich and manage tens of thousands of hours of content, serving millions of viewers every day.