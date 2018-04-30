Triveni Digital’s StreamScope® Portal II Analyzer Wins Best of Show Award at 2018 NAB Show

PRINCETON, N.J. — April 30, 2018 — Triveni Digital today announced that the StreamScope Portal II analyzer has won NewBay Media’s Best of Show Award at the 2018 NAB Show. NewBay Media’s Best of Show Awards are judged by a panel of engineers and industry experts on key criteria, such as innovation, feature set, cost efficiency, and performance in serving the industry. The winners are featured in TV Technology magazine.

“It’s an honor to receive the Best of Show Award from NewBay Media’s TV Technology magazine, one of the industry’s leading sources of news and technology analysis for the broadcast and media industries,” said Ralph Bachofen, vice president of sales and marketing at Triveni Digital. “With ATSC 3.0 on the horizon, the complexity of the broadcast environment is increasing. The ingenuity behind our StreamScope Portal II analyzer was what won us this award. We are proud of our team for creating a DTV transport stream troubleshooting tool with such a sleek design, high-res touch-screen interface, advanced RF spectrum analysis capabilities, rules-based troubleshooting, and ultra-portability factor.”

With StreamScope Portal II, users can access a wide range of MPEG quality assurance metrics, including video thumbnails, audio graphs, metadata tables, PID details, EPGs, IP routes, GOP frames, and advanced RF spectrum analysis in a compact package that is ideal for field testing transport streams at multiple locations. Featuring a convenient and flexible gateway, StreamScope Portal II handles a variety of input options (i.e., Ethernet, ASI, and basic or advanced RF). It can connect to other StreamScope analyzers and remote monitors, as well as to the Triveni Digital GuideBuilder metadata management platforms, to provide a complete systemwide view of the health of video distribution plants.

Offering an unequaled level of portability and convenience for professional video analysis, monitoring, and troubleshooting, the StreamScope Portal II ensures that broadcasters can cost-effectively handle quality assurance issues now and in the future as they make a seamless migration to ATSC 3.0. Putting StreamScope Portal II's mobile tools and system access in the hands of key technical personnel, broadcast, cable, and IPTV operators can improve operational efficiencies and quality of service.

More information about Triveni Digital products is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.

# # #

About Triveni Digital

Triveni Digital develops systems that enable television service providers and broadcasters to deploy enhanced programs and services to their viewers. Triveni Digital’s products for program guide and metadata management, data broadcasting, and video quality assurance are renowned for their ease of use and innovative features. Working with leading industry partners, Triveni Digital employs an open and standards-compliant approach to the digital television market. More information is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.

Note to Editors: When referring to Triveni Digital, please use the complete company name, “Triveni Digital.” Product and company names mentioned herein are the trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Photo Link: www.202comms.com/TriveniDigital/TriveniDigital-StreamScopePortal2.jpg

Photo Caption: Triveni Digital’s StreamScope Portal II Analyzer

Follow Triveni Digital:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Triveni-Digital/137957436263401

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TriveniDigital

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/32484?trk=tyah