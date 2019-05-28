Triveni Digital Introduces ATSC 3.0 Broadcast Gateway for End-to-End Delivery of Next-Gen TV

PRINCETON, N.J. — May 28, 2019 — Triveni Digital today announced a new ATSC 3.0 Broadcast Gateway, rounding out the company's end-to-end solutions for delivering next-generation broadcast television services. The Broadcast Gateway supports ATSC 3.0 broadcast services in HD and UHD, enabling stations to easily generate ATSC 3.0 signal information via user-defined transmission parameters.

"The transition to ATSC 3.0 is not going to happen overnight, but the first wave of deployments needs to be built on a solid foundation. Broadcasters need cost-effective solutions that encompass both ATSC 3.0 and ATSC 1.0 services, which will be evolving over the next few years," said Ralph Bachofen, vice president of sales and marketing at Triveni Digital. "Adding a Broadcast Gateway to our ATSC 3.0 portfolio makes the upgrade process easier for broadcasters, and it will be available with attractive pricing as part of our new transition market DMA licensing model. We now offer one-stop-shop solutions that include program guide, advanced emergency alerting, broadcast stream encoding, and digital TV metadata management, along with video quality assurance systems, backed by our outstanding U.S.-based support team."

After receiving one or more IP streams of data from a transport encoder, Triveni Digital's Broadcast Gateway generates STL-TP with L1 and L2 signals, and sends the signals to the station's ATSC 3.0 exciter. Available in software and hardware versions, the Broadcast Gateway supports multi-sub-frame and multi-PLP (i.e., TDM, FDM, LDM) functions, making it ideal for a variety of broadcasting environments. An optional external clock on the Broadcast Gateway enables broadcasters to deliver ATSC 3.0 services over an SFN (single frequency network). By supporting STL-TP ECC (SMPTE-2022-1), Triveni Digital's Broadcast Gateway ensures that stations can flawlessly correct transmission errors.

Triveni Digital's end-to-end ATSC 3.0 solutions include the new Broadcast Gateway, StreamScope® XM Verifier, StreamScope XM MT Analyzer, and GuideBuilder® XM ATSC 3.0 signaling and announcement generator with ROUTE and MMTP encoding. Built as integrated extensions of Triveni Digital's widely deployed ATSC 1.0 products, broadcasters can add best-of-breed ATSC 3.0 solutions without disrupting their existing business.

Triveni Digital offers award-winning, best-in-class solutions and services fueled by decades of forward-thinking technological innovation, deployment expertise, and market leadership. As the only technology provider with unified, software-based solutions that support both ATSC 1.0 and ATSC 3.0, Triveni Digital offers the simplest transition path to the future, enabling broadcasters to deliver better TV and minimize their investments. All Triveni Digital solutions are backed by first-class U.S.-based service and support.

The company will demonstrate the new Broadcast Gateway and its end-to-end ATSC 3.0 solutions at the 2019 ATSC Annual Broadcast Conference, May 29-30 in Washington, D.C.

More information about Triveni Digital products is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.

# # #

About Triveni Digital

Triveni Digital is a leading provider of program guide and metadata management, data broadcasting, and service quality assurance solutions for broadcasters and service providers. Renowned for their ease of use and innovative features, Triveni Digital's solutions enable customers to deliver enhanced programs and services to television viewers. Working with leading industry partners, Triveni Digital employs an open and standards-compliant approach to the digital television market. As a leader in ATSC 3.0 solutions, a key contributor to standards development, and active participant in next-generation ATSC trials and deployments, Triveni Digital is leading the charge to a new, exciting broadcast television future. More information is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.

Note to Editors: When referring to Triveni Digital, please use the complete company name, "Triveni Digital." Product and company names mentioned herein are the trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.202comms.com/TriveniDigital/190528TriveniDigital.docx

Follow Triveni Digital:

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Triveni-Digital/137957436263401

https://twitter.com/TriveniDigital

http://www.linkedin.com/company/32484?trk=tyah