Triveni Digital Executives to Share ATSC 3.0 Expertise at the 2018 NAB Show and PBS Tech Con

PRINCETON, N.J. — March 29, 2018 — Triveni Digital today announced that the company’s executives will speak at the Broadcast Engineering and Information Technology Conference (BEITC) at the 2018 NAB Show and PBS Technology Conference (PBS Tech Con), both of which take place in Las Vegas in April. Mark Corl, senior vice president of emergent technology development and Dr. Richard Chernock, CSO will share their expertise on ATSC 3.0 during the events. As a key participant in the creation of the next-generation broadcast television standards suite, with real-world field tests of ATSC 3.0 technologies underway, Triveni Digital is driving the industry forward by enabling innovative service guides, emergency communication support, addressable content delivery, interactive program enhancements, and data broadcast applications.

At PBS Tech Con, Mark Corl will join Chris Homer of Chris Homer LLC and Walid El Hamri of Ateme to present on “Doctor Love Strange or How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Build an ATSC 3.0 Infrastructure for My Public TV Station.” The session, to be held on April 5, will illustrate an end-to-end architectural design that supports various broadcast services such as entertainment, mobile, accessibility, advanced emergency alerting, targeted content delivery, children’s education, interactivity, public safety, and education.

At the BETIC, Corl will present two sessions. The first, “Dynamic Service Distribution Management” is scheduled to take place on April 7 from 3:20 to 4:40 p.m. in room N260 of the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC). The session will outline a dynamic service distribution management platform that provides oversight and control for delivering content over multiple heterogeneous distribution channels, primarily ATSC 3.0 and broadband.

Corl’s second session on “Next-Generation Monitoring Techniques Are Important for SLA Verification” will take place on April 10 from 9:40 to 10 a.m. in room N255 of the LVCC. This presentation will outline the challenges broadcasters face when participating in a channel sharing agreement and verifying service level agreements.

Also at the BEITC, Richard Chernock will present on “ATSC 3.0 — Next-Generation Television: Where Are We and Where Are We Headed?” The session will take place on April 8 from 1:30 to 2:50 p.m. in room N260 of the LVCC, providing attendees with an overview of the next-gen TV standard from a viewpoint of what has been achieved, including the new opportunities and services that are available for broadcasters to engage with viewers. It will also address ATSC 3.0 implementation considerations for broadcasters.

Triveni Digital will demonstrate its cutting-edge metadata generation, transport stream analysis, monitoring, and troubleshooting solutions at the 2018 NAB Show at booth N1427. Triveni Digital solutions offer full-fledged support for channel sharing, the repack, and dual-standards broadcasting. More information about Triveni Digital products is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.

# # #

About Triveni Digital

Triveni Digital develops systems that enable television service providers and broadcasters to deploy enhanced programs and services to their viewers. Triveni Digital’s products for program guide and metadata management, data broadcasting, and video quality assurance are renowned for their ease of use and innovative features. Working with leading industry partners, Triveni Digital employs an open and standards-compliant approach to the digital television market. More information is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.

Note to Editors: When referring to Triveni Digital, please use the complete company name, “Triveni Digital.” Product and company names mentioned herein are the trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Visit Triveni Digital at the 2018 NAB Show, Booth N1427

Link to Word Doc: www.202comms.com/TriveniDigital/180329TriveniDigital.docx

Photo Link: www.202comms.com/TriveniDigital/TriveniDigital-Mark_Corl.jpg

Photo Caption: Mark Corl, Senior Vice President of Emergent Technology Development, Triveni Digital

Photo Link: www.202comms.com/TriveniDigital/TriveniDigital-Richard_Chernock.jpg

Photo Caption: Dr. Richard Chernock, CSO, Triveni Digital

Follow Triveni Digital:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Triveni-Digital/137957436263401

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TriveniDigital

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/32484?trk=tyah