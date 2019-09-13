TITON SL, LATEST BATTERY IN ANTON/BAUER'S TITON FAMILY, MAKES DEBUT AT IBC2019

Visit Anton/Bauer at IBC2019, Stand 12.E65



SHELTON, Conn. — Sept. 13, 2019 — Anton/Bauer today launched the Titon SL series of 14.4V Gold Mount and V-Mount batteries. Joining the first-generation Titon batteries launched earlier this year, the rugged Titon SLs pack the consistently reliable performance found in other Titon batteries into a smaller and lighter-weight form factor, making them ideal for independent content creators (ICCs) and freelance camera operators. The Titon SL is currently offered in 150Wh and 240Wh models.

The Titon SL range features an all-new cell design that allows the batteries to be smaller and lighter meaning that the power and performance found Anton/Bauer's original Titon 150, can now be packed into the same size as a standard 90Wh battery and has also enabled Anton/Bauer to introduce a new larger-capacity 240Wh battery in a more compact form. With batteries that are easier to pack and carry, ICCs and freelancers are able to reduce the size and weight of their kit as well as the number of batteries needed for a day's shoot.

Titon SL batteries deliver long-lasting power to a wide range of DSLR, mirrorless, ENG/broadcast, and digital cine cameras. For instance, a single Titon SL 240 can power a Sony PDW-850 for up to six hours and a Blackmagic Pocket cinema camera for up to 17 hours. In addition, Titon SLs can power popular LEDs including Litepanels' Gemini Soft panels, video villages, and production monitors such as those from SmallHD, and bonded cellular transmission solutions such as LiveU and Teradek VidiU. A single Titon SL 240 will power an LED light like the Gemini 1x1 Soft for more than an hour at full power, and two Titon SL 240s on a dual bracket will yield up to 2.5 hours of power for the same light.

Each Gold Mount or V-Mount Titon SL also includes P-TAP and high-speed Smart USB ports to conveniently power accessories such as wireless transmitters, LED lights, follow-focus lens controllers, and monitors as well as smartphones and tablets. With the Titon SL's onboard LCD screen or the camera's viewfinder display, operators have a down-to-the-minute view of the exact runtime and remaining available power for the camera and accessories being powered.

Titon SL offers one of the widest operating temperature ranges in its class — from -4 °F to 140 °F (-20 °C to 60 °C) — ensuring its reliability even in the world's most extreme conditions, from the subzero Arctic to the harsh Sahara Desert and anywhere in between. Titon SL batteries are compatible with Anton/Bauer legacy chargers and are the ideal mobile power solution where portable power is preferred to facilitate faster setups, or in remote environments where outlets or generators are simply not available.

"When we introduced the Titon line, we set a new standard for durable mobile power by offering content creators a perfect combination of performance, reliability, and versatility. With the Titon SL, we're taking it a step further by packing in even more performance without adding weight or increasing the size — and at a price point that enables even newer ICCs and freelancers to acquire Anton/Bauer without breaking their budget," said Chris Gaughan, product manager, Anton/Bauer. "With a battery that delivers longer runtimes, greater mobility, and less fatigue when using a handheld rig, Titon SL makes it easier than ever for customers to power their story and create exceptional content."

More information about the Titon SL family can be found on the newly relaunched Anton/Bauer website: www.antonbauer.com.

