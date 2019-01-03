DPA Microphones Appoints Thomas Frederiksen As Vice President of Sales For The APAC Region

DPA Microphones has announced the appointment of Thomas Frederiksen as its new Vice President of Sales for the APAC region.

As a Danish national with extensive experience of living and working in the Far East, Frederiksen is ideally placed to head up DPA’s regional office in Hong Kong, which was opened in 2013 to support the company’s sales partners throughout Asia.

Commenting on his appointment, DPA’s CEO Kalle Hidvt Nielsen says: “I am very pleased to have Thomas on board. APAC is a very important region for DPA. I know that, with his strong background in the pro audio market and his extensive experience in Asia, and in particular Japan, he will help drive the APAC team to develop even closer links with our distributors, dealers and customers across the region.”

A fluent Japanese speaker and formerly Managing Director of Shure Japan, Frederiksen is already a familiar face to many in the live sound, installation and pro audio industries. Throughout his career he has held senior sales and management positions for a range of high profile companies, including a four year tenure at Brüel & Kjær, the company that was the forerunner of DPA microphones.

“I am delighted to be joining DPA at such an exciting point in its history and I am looking forward to working for a company with such a strong range of high end products across so many different markets,” Frederiksen says. “Personally, I see this as an exciting challenge because it will allow me to learn about sectors such as theatre and broadcast that are new to me. However, I am also confident that my knowledge of the Asian market will significantly benefit DPA and help the company consolidate the success it is already having in the region.”

Thomas Frederiksen will take up his new role from January 1st and will be supported by DPA’s existing Hong Kong-based sales staff.

