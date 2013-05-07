DPA Microphones Opens A New Office In Hong Kong

Following a record year for sales in the Asia and Pacific regions, DPA Microphones is consolidating its success by opening a new regional office in Hong Kong.

Headed by Ken Kimura, DPA’s general manager for the APAC region, the new office signals DPA’s commitment to its partners and customers by acting as a hub for sales, marketing and after-sales service. It will also enable the company to expand its sales network and develop new business channels in market sectors that have yet to discover the benefit of DPA’s high quality microphone technology and products.

Kimura, who was previously based in Shanghai, says: “Establishing our new office in Hong Kong makes sound economic and geographic sense. By basing our office here we can significantly expand our reach as well as visibility within the entire region and thereby aim our ambitions much higher.”

During the last trading year, DPA’s sales have been on the increase in virtually every APAC country with some showing growth as high as 40%. This incredible success has been achieved by DPA developing strong partnerships with its distributors and dealers so that they can fully support their customers.

Christian Poulsen, CEO of DPA Microphones, says: “The increased consciousness of good quality in the Asian markets, combined with our ability to develop fantastic products, has resulted in our huge success in this region. To follow up on this we take the next important step by establishing this new office to support our sales partners even more and encourage their commitment to the brand. This support has been delivered in a variety of ways, including listening to our partners’ needs and implementing specific activities such as customer events.”

Renowned for their audio accuracy, reliability and superb engineering, DPA microphones are the first choice for numerous recording and touring artists and sound engineers. The company’s extensive product range also encompasses many other industry areas including broadcast, film, theatre, installation, conferencing and security.

“The breadth and depth of our product range is really quite staggering and gives us plenty of scope to develop our customer base around the world,” Kimura says. “The APAC region is no exception – there are many applications for our technology that have yet to be exploited and our aim is to be highly visible so that we can make the most of these new business opportunities.”

DPA plans to supplement its existing team in Hong Kong with new sales staff and is interested in hearing from any suitable candidates.

DPA Microphones is the leading Danish Professional Audio manufacturer of high quality condenser microphones and microphone solutions for professional applications in studio, broadcast, theatre, video/film and sound reinforcement environments. All DPA microphones and components are manufactured at the company’s purpose-built factory in Denmark.

