Color Grade Like A Pro With Moviola

Color grading is an art form unto itself, learn from the pros with a free webinar from Moviola.





Color grading can be one of the most daunting tasks in the post-production process. Even if your footage is balanced properly, knowing what changes to make and how to make them challenges the best of eyes. That’s why Moviola has announced a free live webinar on Thursday, May 2nd at 11:30 AM PDT that will cover exactly that. The webinar will go over how to approach color grading right from step one, and how to achieve your goals without dipping into your stock collection of looks. Attendees will walk away with a better understanding of how to match shots, how to deal with a client, and how to bring your looks into a color grade.



Presenter Warren is a freelance Colorist based in Australia. He has an extensive 25 year career with experience in all forms of color correction. Starting out as a photographers’ assistant in London’s West End straight from school, he knew from an early age that he wanted to be involved in a visual industry.



To register for this webinar, visithttp://moviola.com/webinars/starting-matching-and-styling-your-color-grade/



To learn more on all of Moviola's training, which include onsite training, conversations with Hollywood editors, and both live and on-demand webinars, among others, visit moviola.com.



About Moviola



Established in 1919, Moviola has become a leading service provider for the film and television industry. Our services include non-linear editing system rentals with 24/7 technical support, workflow design consultation, camera rentals, tape and solid state media sales. Our on-site and online training services specialize in the art, technology and business of filmmaking.