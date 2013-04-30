Snell Names Carlos Ferreira Sales Director for Southern Europe

Industry Veteran Returns to Company to Lead Sales Operations in Southern Europe and Latin American Markets

READING, U.K. -- April 30, 2013 -- Snell today announced the appointment of Carlos Ferreira as regional sales director for Southern Europe. Ferreira, who from 2002 to 2010 served as regional sales manager for Iberia at Snell (then Snell & Wilcox), returns to the company to manage not only Southern European sales operations, but also those in Latin American markets.

"During his earlier tenure with the company, Carlos was instrumental in establishing our presence in the Iberian and Mediterranean market and developing it to become one of our strongest growth regions," said Snell Global Sales Director Tim Banks. "He enjoyed similar success at Harmonic, and his new role directing our Southern European and Latin American operation is a tremendous opportunity for Carlos and for Snell."

Ferreira has nearly 20 years of experience in the broadcast industry. He spent the past two years as Southern European manager at Harmonic and earlier was responsible for the successful development of Snell's foundations in Spain, Portugal, and Greece. Prior to joining Snell, Ferreira earlier served as a field engineer at Grass Valley Group, where he focused on major accounts projects.

Ferreira holds a diploma of specialized higher studies in video and telecom applications from the University of Valenciennes, France, a Master of Science in electronics from the University of Brest, France, and a technical university degree in electronics and industrial computing from the University of Paris-Sud 11. He is based in Paris and reports to Banks.

# # #

About Snell:

Snell is a leading innovator in digital media technology, providing broadcasters and global media companies with a comprehensive range of solutions for creating, managing, and streamlining the distribution of content for today's multi-screen world. Specializing in TV Everywhere and Live TV applications, Snell provides the necessary tools to transition seamlessly and cost-effectively to 4K UHDTV, file-based, and 3Gbps operations, while enabling broadcasters to monetize and deliver their media assets across multiple distribution platforms. Headquartered in the U.K., Snell serves more than 2,000 broadcasters, post facilities, and global media companies in more than 100 countries through its worldwide team of sales and support personnel. More information is available at www.snellgroup.com.

All trademarks mentioned herein are acknowledged as property of their respective owners.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/snell/carlos_ferreira.zip