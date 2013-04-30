'The Maj' Theatre in Perth Installs All-Digital Riedel Intercom System in Advance of 'Digital Dividend'

WUPPERTAL, Germany -- April 30, 2013 -- Riedel Communications, provider of pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks, today announced that His Majesty's Theatre in Perth has installed a Riedel digital intercom system. The Riedel solution prepares the facility for Australia's "digital dividend," which mandates the release and eventual auction of 126 MHz of contiguous RF spectrum and will affect wireless microphones, in-ear monitors, and RF communications systems.

The new all-digital intercom system at "The Maj" is centrally controlled by a Riedel Artist 32 digital intercom matrix. The theater has replaced its traditional analog partylines with the flexible Riedel Performer digital partylines and exchanged its existing wireless system with Riedel's Acrobat digital wireless system.

"The implementation of the Riedel system at His Majesty's Theatre has made vast improvements in the venue's back-of-house operations as its high-level coverage greatly increases the scope of our flexibility and opportunities for communication in both performance and rehearsal modes. We are thrilled with the system," said Rodney Phillips, general manager, His Majesty's Theatre.

The Acrobat wireless system runs in the DECT spectrum at 1.9 GHz, well clear of other wireless audio systems and completely unaffected by the digital dividend. The single CC-8 base station can control up to 18 wireless belt packs, each with two full-duplex channels. Four strategically placed CA-6 antennas ensure complete coverage throughout the facility. Rich interfacing allows the audio team to replace a myriad of paging microphones, combining them directly into the stage manager's 1RU control panel. Four Artist key panels (one rackmount and three desktop) give users high-quality audio and total system control. The user-friendly Director software enables technicians to control conversations -- crews only hear what they need to hear -- and thus improves the clarity, utility, and safety of theater communications.

