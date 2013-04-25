Dejero and Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT) Win Coveted Pick Hit Award at 2013 NAB Show for Dejero + Nucomm Connect Live Transmitter

KITCHENER, Ontario -- April 25, 2013 -- Dejero, creator of the industry's most powerful and versatile range of cellular newsgathering products, and Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT), a business unit within the Vitec Group's Videocom Division and a leader in advanced digital microwave systems serving the broadcast, sports, and entertainment markets, today announced that its Dejero + Nucomm Connect Live transmitter was named a Pick Hit by Broadcast Engineering magazine at the 2013 NAB Show. Connect Live is a next-generation, camera-mounted cellular and microwave bonding system for electronic newsgathering (ENG) that offers mobile news teams a highly flexible and powerful alternative to traditional satellite and microwave links.

"It's a tremendous honor to be chosen for a Broadcast Engineering Pick Hit award, and it's a real reflection of the Connect Live's potential to transform live newsgathering. With Dejero's sophisticated cellular bonding technology packaged in an elegant hardware form factor designed by IMT, the solution is truly an industry first -- offering broadcasters the highest flexibility of any product on the market," said Dejero CEO Brian Cram. "Using a single camera equipped with this device, a mobile news crew can begin transmitting broadcast-quality live video in less than a minute from locations that are not practical or advisable for satellite or microwave trucks. The Connect Live brings a whole world of immediacy and on-scene realism to live and breaking news."

The Pick Hits are the longest-running and most prestigious technical awards presented at the NAB Show, chosen by a panel of independent judges who tour the show floor for three days to identify innovative products and technologies. The judges make their selections based on numerous criteria, including the technical and financial improvements the product can bring to a facility's operation. The Dejero + Nucomm Connect Live transmitter was among only 33 products chosen as Pick Hits.

"We are grateful that Connect Live has been named a recipient of Broadcast Engineering's 2013 NAB Pick Hit Award," Integrated Microwave Technologies Divisional Chief Executive Stephen Shpock. "Being recognized amongst professionals that work day-to-day in the industry reaffirms our commitment to providing high-end innovative products at an affordable price, while also offering a complete solution that improves the overall efficiency of broadcast operations."

Connect Live is a powerful combination of IMT's coded orthogonal frequency division multiplexing (COFDM) technology and Dejero's patent-pending Adaptive Bitrate Encoding technologies. Adaptive Bitrate Encoding enables the transmitter to compensate for changing network conditions by adjusting frame rate, resolution, encoding rates, and streaming parameters. When the story is critical and cellular issues arise, news crews can feel confident the story will get covered by switching to microwave. In this manner, the system is able to bond up to four cellular 3G or 4G LTE networks -- as well as any combination of Wi-Fi(R), Ethernet, or Ka-band satellite -- to provide maximum throughput for video transmissions. Driven by innovation from both companies, the new Connect Live system is the most versatile SD/HD live-news wireless camera system on the market today, and it offers full integration with the Dejero LIVE+ platform. The system is packaged with a five-inch, high-resolution touch-screen monitor designed to mount directly onto a range of small-format HD cameras used in today's broadcasts.

