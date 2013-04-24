Wohler's iON Earns Prestigious Broadcast Engineering Pick Hit Award at 2013 NAB Show

Forward-Looking Monitoring Solution Enables Practical, Efficient Remote Monitoring of Both Baseband and File-Based Signals

SAN FRANCISCO -- April 24, 2013 -- Wohler Technologies today announced that its next-generation iON monitoring solution was honored with a Broadcast Engineering Pick Hit Award at the 2013 NAB Show. iON makes Wohler's world-class technologies for signal management and confidence monitoring available on a single software platform that users can access and control remotely from Web-enabled PC, Mac(R), smartphone, and tablet devices, with video and audio content streamed in real time.

"iON enables practical, highly efficient monitoring of both baseband and file-based signals, and it makes that monitored content readily available for review anywhere and anytime on the broadest-possible range of platforms and devices," said Carl J. Dempsey, president and CEO of Wohler Technologies. "Wohler has a history of offering transformative monitoring solutions in response to customer demand, and iON is yet another example of how customer requirements drive innovation. We're very pleased that the significance of iON has been recognized with a Pick Hit Award."

Given their long history of highlighting innovative broadcast solutions, Pick Hits are the most prestigious technical awards given at the NAB Show. In identifying potential award winners, a panel of independent judges toured the NAB Show floor for three days looking for innovative products and technology. The judges then met to make their selections based on several criteria, including the technical and financial improvements the product can bring to a facility's operation.

Further information about iON and other Wohler solutions is available at www.wohler.com.

About Wohler Technologies Inc.

Wohler's tradition of innovation began with the creation of the industry's first in-rack audio, video, and data monitoring category, and continues today through its development of signal management and monitoring solutions for video, audio, captioning, and loudness applications. Wohler's 2012 acquisition of RadiantGrid Technologies extends this award-winning product line to include the Wohler RadiantGrid(TM) Intelligent Media Transformation Platform for efficient file-based content creation and distribution, quality control, and faster-than-real-time transcoding and standards conversion. This new offering, combined with the company's proven, cost-effective confidence monitoring, compliance recording, and content management solutions, ensures high-quality media production across any platform and delivery to any device. More information about Wohler is available at www.wohler.com.

