The IABM Training Academy Launches First U.S. Courses

Initial Courses, Offered in Boston and San Francisco, Continue IABM Effort to Address Broadcast and Media Industry Skills Shortage

GLOUCESTERSHIRE, U.K. -- April 23, 2013 -- The IABM (International Association of Broadcasting Manufacturers) today announced that the IABM Training Academy (www.iabmacademy.org) is extending its course offering to the United States. Dedicated to providing technical training and addressing skills competency issues for members of the broadcast and media industry, the training academy offers courses tailored not only for engineers and technologists, but also for administrative, managerial, and executive staff working within the industry.

"Three years ago, the IABM responded to issues raised by its members to address the impending skills shortage issues faced by the industry," said IABM Director General Peter White. "Recent IABM research suggests that the lack of a suitably trained workforce has indeed been one of the main reasons that suppliers' business growth has been constrained.

"The most tangible way in which the IABM is addressing this issue is through the design and delivery of short training courses that provide an ideal way of both educating new starters and enhancing the skills of existing staff members. We have successfully delivered IABM Training Academy courses in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and Germany, and we have now designed and developed course content for classes in the United States."

The IABM Training Academy's technology training programs include instructor-led classroom sessions that target staff members at different stages of their careers, in turn giving broadcast and media companies a tool for developing their own human capital more effectively. Classroom courses offer highly intensive training that not only optimizes instructional outcomes, but also reduces the time and cost required for attendance.

The academy has set 2013 dates for four different two-day courses in the United States. Upcoming courses include "Audio and Video Fundamentals for Engineers," which will be offered in Boston on May 8 and 9. Designed for engineers and technologists, this course focuses on the specific technologies and applications involved in the generation, movement, and monitoring of audio and video signals and files in a broadcast and media technology environment.

"Compression Fundamentals and Applications" will be held in Boston on Sept. 3 and 4. This course will address topics including the components of compression, compression applications and typical bit rates, motion estimation, the application and effects of coding, and popular and new compression strategies. Later in 2013, the IABM Training Academy also will offer "Broadcast Technology Workflows -- The Fundamentals" in Boston and "Understanding File Formats" in San Francisco.

Online registration for these courses is available at www.iabmacademy.org/Register.aspx. More information about the IABM Training Academy and its worldwide course offering is available at www.iabmacademy.org.

