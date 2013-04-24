Markertek Launches a Full Line of SMPTE Hybrid Cables

SAUGERTIES, NY - April 24, 2013 - Markertek, a global supplier of specialized products to all broadcast and television networks, today launched an entire line of SMPTE Hybrid Fiber cables featuring LEMO connectors and Furukawa or Belden SMPTE 311M cable. Markertek’s expanded in-house fiber optic production facility is now ready to serve its worldwide customer base with off-the-shelf SMPTE Hybrid cables.

The Markertek Fiber Shop offers SMPTE Hybrid camera cables in three versions: Flexible studio, Riser-rated install and Outside Broadcast harsh environment. SMPTE hybrid to ST, LC and SC breakout cables are also available - with and without power options - for both internal rack and long distance distribution applications.

“Our LEMO trained fiber optic lab boasts the latest polishing and test equipment,” said Chris Fisher, VP of Engineering at Markertek. “We now have the ability to deliver the fastest turnaround time on both stock and custom fiber optic cable solutions. In true Markertek fashion, we have off-the-shelf solutions. You don’t have to get a quote or wait 3-4 weeks for a SMPTE Hybrid 311 cable.”

To receive a free copy of the Markertek Fiber Edition Catalog visit www.markertek.com, email sales@markertek.com or call 800-522-2025. Digital versions are available for download either as a full PDF or in a ZIP file. Customers can also reach out to their existing Markertek sales contact for a quick quote or further details.

