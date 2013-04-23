Markertek Unveils Complete Line of SMPTE Hybrid Fiber Optic Adapters

SAUGERTIES, NY - April 23, 2013 - Markertek, a global supplier of specialized products to all broadcast and television networks, today unveiled its HYDAP line of SMPTE hybrid fiber adapter solutions designed to lower the cost of outside broadcast and sports production.

The HYDAP provides a solution to running expensive long length SMPTE 311 hybrid camera cables by converting the SMPTE hybrid connector to conventional single mode ST connections or Neutrik opticalCON LC connections. These robust in-line adapters feature an extremely durable extruded aluminum housing for harsh production environments. Fiber connectors are recessed to prevent damaged ends and a square housing design prevents rolling. HYDAP units are available in both SMPTE hybrid male and female models breaking out to either ST fiber or Neutrik opticalCON connections. Standard models are passive but are also available with power options.

“Now you can use conventional ST fiber or Neutrik OpticalCON cables with your SMPTE hybrid cameras,” said Chris Fisher, VP of Engineering at Markertek. “These SMPTE hybrid breakout solutions lower your cabling costs and offer a simple inline solution. The housing is so rugged we drove a Jeep over them and they survived.” Continued Fisher, “It is our goal to be the #1 supplier of custom fiber optic solutions to the broadcasting industry. Markertek has a LEMO trained staff and now offers SMPTE hybrid cables and breakout solutions for any application.”

To receive a free copy of the Markertek Fiber Edition Catalog visit www.markertek.com, email sales@markertek.com or call 800-522-2025.

