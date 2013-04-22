Digital Rapids Wins TV Technology STAR Award for StreamZ Live 8000EX Broadcast and Multiscreen Encoder

Markham, Ontario:Digital Rapids -- the trusted provider of innovative media transformation and workflow solutions for bringing video to wider audiences -- announced today that the company's StreamZ Live 8000EX integrated broadcast and multiscreen encoder has been honored with the prestigious 2013 STAR (Superior Technology Award Recipient) Award. The award was presented by the editorial staff of TV Technology magazine at the 2013 NAB Show in Las Vegas.

Designed to simplify the convergence of broadcast television and multiscreen streaming operations, the StreamZ Live 8000EX combines the proven multi-format flexibility and output quality of the StreamZ Live encoder family with robust features for the unique demands of broadcast, cable, telco and satellite television deployments.

Now celebrating its 13th anniversary, TV Technology's STAR Award is designed to honor and showcase the outstanding technological innovations available to the broadcast industry. A panel of judges consisting of TV Technology editors, columnists and industry experts reviewed a variety of products, examined the technical applications and their overall contribution to the industry, and then submitted their award nominees.

"The NAB Show serves as the launching pad for thousands of new products and services for audio and video professionals," said Tom Butts, TV Technology Editor-in-Chief. "Our panel of judges walk the show floor in search of the most innovative technologies. The products and services that we select for the STAR Award make the cut, demonstrating their ability to help advance the acquisition and distribution of entertainment and information across the media spectrum."

Reducing operational complexity and costs, the StreamZ Live 8000EX features simultaneous encoding for broadcast television (H.264 or MPEG-2) and adaptive bit rate streaming for multiscreen distribution to devices from 'smart TVs' and desktop computers to tablets, game consoles and mobile phones. Streams can be output in multiple formats simultaneously, with independent management of each output for exceptional control. Output profiles can be started, stopped, added or removed independently without interrupting other concurrent outputs -- even those from the same input. In addition to live transmission, the StreamZ Live 8000EX can simultaneously encode to files for archive or on-demand distribution.

The StreamZ Live 8000EX can encode from uncompressed baseband inputs or transcode from compressed sources, and is offered in a broad range of configuration options to match customer and project requirements. Units are available in single, dual and quad-channel input densities. Input options include SDI, IP and ASI signals, with IP and ASI output configurations and features including redundant inputs and outputs, multiple network interfaces and redundant, hot-swappable power supplies for fault tolerance. The StreamZ Live 8000EX can easily be upgraded to support enhanced capabilities, new formats and new technologies as they emerge.

"To be to be selected for the STAR Award among the vast number of new products introduced at the NAB Show is truly an honor. As live and linear multiscreen delivery continue to increase in importance for media enterprises' business strategies and customer offerings, simplifying the convergence of their core television and multiscreen operations is critical to maximizing their efficiency and reducing their costs," said Tony Huang, Senior Product Manager, Broadcast and Live at Digital Rapids. "Meanwhile, as multiscreen viewing platforms and technology rapidly evolve, flexibility and easy upgradability are essential to enable media organizations to respond quickly to market changes. The STAR Award and tremendous response we received from attendees at the show are testament to StreamZ Live 8000EX's ability to directly address these market needs."

For more information about the StreamZ Live 8000EX encoder and other Digital Rapids solutions, please visit www.digitalrapids.com.

About TV Technology -- TV Technology (www.tvtechnology.com) is the industry's leading magazine for technology news and reviews and is celebrating its 30th year covering the television industry. The magazine is published by NewBay Media LLC, the world's largest publisher of audio and video publications.

About Digital Rapids Corporation -- Digital Rapids provides market-leading content transformation and workflow solutions that empower the world's leading media organizations to reach wider audiences more efficiently, more effectively and more profitably. Recipients of more than two dozen prestigious awards for company and product excellence, Digital Rapids combines innovative technology with proven expertise and visionary insight to help our customers expand their audiences, increase their revenues, and reduce their costs. Digital Rapids Corporation (www.digitalrapids.com) is headquartered in Ontario, Canada with offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Australia and Argentina.