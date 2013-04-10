Appear TV Provides TTK with Simulcast Headends for National Russian Deployment

Moscow, April 10, 2013 — Appear TV (NAB Booth SU7605), a leading global provider of next-generation headends for broadcast and IP television, is pleased to announce that its Modular Headend System has been chosen by TTK, Russia’s leading fiber-optic network operator to deploy a simulcast solution providing 120 Digital and 60 analog TV channels across Russia distributed over its high data capacity fiber network backbone.

Appear has provided a centralized Satellite Downlink Headend to aggregate the services via satellite and decrypt prior to distribution over IP using TTK’s fiber network. In the first phase of the deployment TTK has successfully set up the first 23 regional sites that receive the services over the TTK network via IP and simulcast 120 digital channels via 32 digital QAM-optimized carriers with 60 analog TV channels modulated as RF (PAL/SECAM) to provide customers with both SD and HD services. An additional 36 Regional headend sites are currently being deployed as a second phase and will result in TTK installing 100 Appear TV Modular Regional Simulcast Headends throughout its Russian Federation sites.

“TTK’s deployment of our Modular Headends with simulcast capabilities across 100 sites really illustrates the integrated technical adaptability and dense features of the system,” says Carl Walter Holst, CEO, Appear TV. “The headend makes it easy to bridge the gap between analog and digital. Since all processes take place in one frame, TTK’s regional sites do not need separate units, freeing up space and making the headend easier to maintain. Also, adding different headend functionality is simply a matter of integrating a new module into the system chassis. TTK can easily modify and expand the headend as new distribution methods and needs arise.”

“Appear TV’s modular headend stood out to us because of its robust and flexible approach,” says Vitaliy Shub, advisor to the president TTK. “Deploying headends in such a large number of sites means that we needed a highly-reliable, technically-compact integrated solution. Along with all processes originating from one frame, the system can also be managed remotely, making it easy for changes to be made to our multiple sites. The modular nature also allows us to add technical functionality as our TV service offer evolves.”

The Appear TV Headend is part of the company’s modular chassis concept. Broadcasters can select from the different modules available to create a solution custom-tailored to their needs. For the TTK deployment, the broadcaster’s regional sites will be able to deliver both digital cable TV services and analog TV supporting A2, NICAM stereo and Russian SECAM. The modular concept will enable TTK to add services such as multiscreen delivery in future by adding modules to the existing Headend providing an evolutionary saleable solution to address customer trends.

About Appear TV

Appear TV is based in Oslo, Norway. The company produces world-class equipment that enables operators to deliver professional broadcast services to millions of users around the globe. The company is dedicated to developing reliable, revenue-generating and innovative solutions for operators looking to deliver real-time content to the home. Appear TV headends are designed for modularity, high density, and flexibility. www.appeartv.com

About TTK

Founded in 1997, TTK is the Russian Federation’s leading nation-wide backbone telecoms operator and a dynamically growing business. The company consistently extends its range of innovative communications services to efficiently meet the increasing needs of the market.

http://www.ttk.ru/www/nsf/esite.nsf/docs/about.html