Clear-Com and BroaMan Host Joint Demonstrations of Real World Broadcast Signal Distribution at the 2013 NAB Show

Companies Showcase Digital Distribution of Audio, HD Video, Data and Intercom over Fiber

LAS VEGAS, April 10, 2013─ Clear-Com®(Booth C8008), a global leader in critical voice communication systems is highlighting its expanded partnership with fiber network specialists, Optocore and BroaMan (Booth C8443) at the 2013 NAB Show. The companies are utilizing Optocore technology for integrated real-time transport, routing, conversion and management of professional video, audio and data. Together, Clear-Com, Optocore and BroaMan provide turnkey integrated real-time solutions for studios, mobile productions and stadiums.

“At this year’s NAB, we’re looking to illustrate how easy it is for professional broadcasters handling a large remote event to set up a video, audio, communications and data backbone quickly and efficiently utilizing Clear-Com and BroaMan/Optocore solutions,” says Bob Boster, President of Clear-Com. “We are happy to partner with BroaMan once again to bring further connectivity options to our users.”

To demonstrate the partnership, Clear-Com and BroaMan have connected their booths via fiber-optic cable. Clear-Com has designed its NAB exhibit this year to mimic real world broadcast applications. There will be four kiosks representing a typical network which includes a control room and studio. In addition, two of the kiosks will represent a remote correspondent tied to a mobile production truck. All four kiosks are linked with the Optocore and BroaMan real-time fiber solutions for audio, HD video, intercom and data. To create a live remote production, two strands of fiber will connect the Clear-Com booth to the BroaMan booth. Clear-Com will be simulating an announce/commentary application at the BroaMan booth by feeding intercom and IFB to the talent via Optocore and BroaMan, as well as transporting HD video, on-air talent and talkback from the announce station to all of the kiosks within the Clear-Com booth.

“We have developed the BroaMan video products to help support the transport of video signals along with audio, data and intercom via our Optocore network,” says Marc Brunke, Technical Director, BroaMan. “We are glad to be working with Clear-Com to demonstrate the possibilities of our solutions.”

About Clear-Com®

Clear-Com, an HME company, is a global provider in professional voice communications systems since 1968. We develop and market proven intercom technologies such as Analog & Digital Partyline, Digital Matrix, Wireless and Intercom-over-IP systems for critical communication applications in broadcast, performance venues, military, government and enterprise markets. Recognized for our legacy of intercom innovations, production teams around the world have come to depend on Clear-Com for clear, reliable and scalable communications solutions. For more information, please visit www.clearcom.com.

About BroaMan

BroaMan, (Broadcast Manufactur GmbH) based in München-Gräfelfing, Germany, manufactures infrastructure solutions for broadcast applications such as studios, OB vans or sporting events. The turnkey solutions convert, transport and route all types of commonly used broadcast signals, including digital and analog video, audio, intercom, and control data, over a high-bandwidth fiber infrastructure. If required, this includes format conversions, e.g. from copper to fiber or from analog to digital, as well as routing of signals based on automatic or manual rules, up/down scalers, frame synchronizers, and many more features. The company offers customized solutions for every application that requires 3G/HD/SD-SDI video transport or routing—whether a big and complex system for broadcast studio or OB Van, or a simple point to point for a small church or conference hall. For more information visit: www.broaman.com.