Vintage King Launches VK Post

New Sound-for-Picture, Broadcast and Content Creation Equipment Division

Vintage King Audio has announced during NAB 2013 in Las Vegas the launch of their new VK Post division and the opening of a new showroom in Los Angeles to showcase equipment for the Audio Post, Broadcast and Content Creation markets.



"After Vintage King Audio was established in Los Angeles last year, VK Post was the natural next step", said Chris Bolitho, newly appointed Sales Manager heading up the division, a 15-year veteran audio post-solutions expert. "With the power of Vintage King behind us, we have access to a huge inventory of new and used recording equipment, ranging from large format mixing consoles all the way through to microphones and accessories. We are authorized to sell Avid Pro Tools nationwide, as well, and have strong partnerships with all the other key manufacturers."



VK Post is based out of VKLA, Vintage King's new multi-million dollar Los Angeles showroom, located in the Echo Park area of Los Angeles, only minutes from downtown Los Angeles, Hollywood and Burbank. VKLA has created a unique environment where clients can visit a controlled space and compare a large selection of high-end speakers in a real studio environment, test out a large number of microphones, and get hands on with an ever-growing list of some of the world's best consoles, outboard, converters and more.



For the post-production community, VK Post showcases a composer and post-mixer oriented Pro Tools|HDX / ICON system at VKLA, with surround monitors, metering, video capability, and all the latest plug-ins and Virtual Instruments.



"In addition to having a first class showroom facility, we also have extended manufacturer's warrantees on most new purchases by an additional year, and offer lifetime support, plenty of on-site inventory, and versatile financing options. With VK's buying power and great reputation, we can also out-compete on price, and provide a unique buying experience."



VK Post is already working with studio lots, composers, and content/multimedia creators in LA, across the country and internationally. "For years, Vintage King has been a well-kept secret known only to the recording studio and music production world," continued Bolitho. "At VK Post, we're welcoming a whole new cross-section of the recording community to the Vintage King Audio family, and treating them to the same class of experience and respect that keeps our clients coming back again and again."



