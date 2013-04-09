Digital Rapids Showcases Strong Partnerships and Expanding Ecosystem at the 2013 NAB Show

NAB Show, Las Vegas, Booth SL5624: Digital Rapids is showcasing the company's strong industry partnerships and the ongoing expansion of the partner ecosystem for its highly-acclaimed Kayak dynamic workflow platform at the 2013 NAB Show. Digital Rapids' innovative media transformation and workflow solutions are being highlighted in a variety of booths around the exhibition floor, while five new companies are announcing their participation in the Kayak ecosystem.

"We're proud to be partnering with some of the industry's biggest names and innovators to showcase the powerful benefits of our combined solutions, and we continue to be thrilled by the tremendous industry support and excitement for the Kayak platform," said Brick Eksten, President and CEO of Digital Rapids Corporation. "We look forward to continuing to work closely with them as we bring the benefits of our collaboration to our mutual customers."

Industry partners highlighting Digital Rapids solutions at the show include:

-- The Kayak workflow platform is being demonstrated as part of the launch of the new Dell Create™ multi-vendor workflow solution being showcased at the 'StudioXperience sponsored by Intel' booth (SL9610). Dell Create combines Dell's open media architecture, hardware, services, security and support with best-of-breed partner solutions to provide customized multi-vendor workflows for content creators. Dolby® Laboratories -- Digital Rapids is being featured as part of an interactive partner display at the Dolby booth (SU1702). Dolby Digital Plus multi-channel audio encoding is supported within Digital Rapids solutions, while Dolby loudness correction with Dialog Intelligence™ will be featured in the future within the Digital Rapids Transcode Manager 2.0 media transformation software.

Expanding the Kayak Ecosystem

The momentum and excitement surrounding Digital Rapids' Kayak workflow platform continue to escalate with five new companies participating in the Kayak partner ecosystem, including EvoStream, The Modern Video Company, nablet, Streaming Appliances and Vanguard Video.

"We're excited to be joining the Kayak partner ecosystem, which provides an ideal integration point and market opportunity for us to bring the benefits of our Evostream Media Server (EMS) to users of Digital Rapids' solutions," said Bryan Meissner, Chief Operations Officer at EvoStream. "The introduction of a direct interface to the EMS within Kayak-based media processing workflows will streamline the path from content production to publishing and distribution for our mutual customers."

"We're thrilled to be part of the Kayak ecosystem, and excited to bring our patented VIPER pre-conditioning technology to the Kayak platform," said Mark Reasinger, CEO of Streaming Appliances. "The Kayak ecosystem offers us tremendous new market opportunities by making our solutions easily accessible to Digital Rapids' top-tier, enterprise media customers."

Additional Kayak partners including Digimetrics, Manzanita Systems and PixelTools are also separately announcing availability or further details of their Kayak-based offerings.

A significant departure from other workflow technology approaches, Kayak enables media organizations to design, deploy and manage customized workflows that empower their businesses with the operational efficiency, agility and insight they need to thrive in the evolving media landscape. Kayak's component-based architecture and open development environment enable partners to make their technologies and solutions available directly within the Kayak framework, providing exceptional new levels of integration and efficiency while creating new market opportunities. Current Kayak ecosystem partners range from technology and solutions providers to systems integration specialists designing and deploying customized Kayak-powered workflows for their customers.

The complete range of Digital Rapids solutions is being showcased in booth number SL5624 at the 2013 NAB Show, April 8-11 in Las Vegas. For more information about Digital Rapids, please visit www.digitalrapids.com.

