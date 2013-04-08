EditShare Flow Takes Flight at NAB

EditShare Flow Version 3 with new AirFlow and Flow Automation delivers first-class asset management, automation and mobile access capabilities

Las Vegas, NV — April 8, 2013 —EditShare®, the technology leader in shared media storage and end-to-end tapeless workflow solutions, is previewing for the first time the new EditShare Flow 3 at NAB 2013 (booth SL9010). This latest version of the Flow represents a major update to the EditShare’s popular asset management software, which includes tools for ingest, logging and browsing. The new release dramatically improves overall functionality such as visibility to all media assets including video, audio and still images. In addition to adding many new features to Flow Ingest, Logger and Browse modules, EditShare has significantly expanded Flow production workflow capabilities with the addition of Flow Automation and AirFlow modules.



Flow Automation significantly improves workflow efficiency, enabling resources to focus on more creative and mission critical aspects of projects. Flexible production workflow templates automate repetitive tasks such as transcoding, media migration, and deleting clips. Flow Automation can also be configured to take other actions based on rules and schedules, saving time and streamlining the entire workflow.

The new AirFlow module lets customers manage media and projects from wherever they are. A simple web browser and Internet connection is all that’s needed to stay on top of your workflow and asset management.

“Flow 3 is engineered to help you access, manage and move your media on your terms, with intuitive automation services that facilitate quickly handling repetitive, but very important tasks with exact precision,” comments Andy Liebman, founder and CEO, EditShare. “More than this, Flow serves as a bridge, interconnecting systems across the production and post-production chain, providing seamless interoperability from start to finish.”

Key Features of Flow 3:

Collaborate through a web browser anywhere in the world with AirFlow

Track any video, audio, image or document asset across single or multi-user projects

More flexible user interface with undockable panels and customizable layouts

Expanded NLE compatibility for dragging and dropping of projects, bins, clips and sequences

Save time and money by automating simple and complex repetitive tasks with Flow Automation

Scalable Flow Worker Node architecture provides workload distribution and maximizes use of hardware resources

Support for scanning and browsing your archived content on existing third-party near-line storage and restoring to EditShare online storage

Additional new features in Flow include:

Flow Ingest:

Improved file ingest including segmented clips on P2 and XDCAM cards

Automatic bulk ingest of multiple cards that have been copied to a single hard drive

Configure your desktop to your liking and organize your desktop more efficiently. Undock most panes, position them where you want and save to your profile

Flow Logger:

A new, intuitive design with one-click logging and text-free entry capability

Easy to use; no expensive training required

Improved timeline for better management of sub-clips and log entries

New undockable workspace

Flow Browse:

Improved project management and organization

Manage media across Mac, Windows and Linux platforms

Manage both media and non-media files in any workspace

For more information on EditShare Flow, please visit the EditShare web site atwww.editshare.com/products/flow.

About EditShare

EditShare is the technology leader in networked shared storage and tapeless, end-to-end workflow solutions for the TV and film industry. Our groundbreaking products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include video capture and playout servers, high-performance central shared storage, archiving and backup software, media asset management, and the world’s first 3-platform (Windows/OS X/Linux) professional non-linear video editing application.

