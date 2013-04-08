Brazil's TV Integração Chooses Thomson Video Networks' Contribution and Receiver Decoder Solutions

RENNES, France -- April 8, 2013 -- TV Integração is the first Brazilian affiliate of TV Globo, which is the country's largest free-to-air television network. The company has deployed Thomson Video Networks' ViBE(TM) CP6000 contribution platform and RD5000 MPEG-2/4 receiver decoder to provide video contribution services to more than 5.4 million viewers.

Based in Uberlândia in Minas Gerais state, TV Integração serves viewers living in more than 230 cities. The network offers a full range of local and national news and entertainment programming over four free-to-air channels. TV Integração chose the ViBE CP6000 and RD5000 to replace aging existing equipment at its central broadcasting facility, after an exhaustive evaluation process. Thomson Video Networks worked on the project with its authorized reseller, São Paulo-based broadcast specialist Videodata.

"Despite strong competition from several other vendors, we chose the Thomson Video Networks technology because it offers the most advanced contribution and receiver decoder capabilities on the market today," said Paulo Feres, chief technology officer, TV Integração. "With the Thomson Video Networks ViBE CP6000 and RD5000, we can continue to deliver the highest-quality video output over every service to our large viewing audience."

The Thomson Video Networks ViBE CP6000 provides TV Integração with a dedicated, multi-format, high-performance platform for the contribution of live video. The system offers a modular design that supports up to four hot-swappable boards to drive an unprecedented eight HD channels per 1RU chassis. Each board manages up to two encoders or decoders and has embedded the latest MPEG video compression technology for industry-leading video quality.

Thomson Video Networks' RD5000 is a multi-format modular receiver decoder supporting MPEG-2/4 SD and HD 4:2:0 formats. TV Integração is able to customize the RD5000's compact, modular chassis with up to eight I/O modules including RF inputs (DVB-S/S2, COFDM, QAM, 8VSB), ASI inputs/outputs, and IP inputs/outputs in addition to decoded audio/video outputs (HD/SD SDI, AES, analog). With default support for MPEG-2, MPEG-4, SD, HD, MPEG audio, AAC, AC-3, E-AC3, and other codecs, the ViBE CP6000 and RD5000 provide TV Integração with a CAPEX-preserving solution and a clear upgrade path for migrating services from MPEG-2 to MPEG-4.

"As a TV Globo affiliate, TV Integração demands top quality in its technology solutions. The network's highly skilled technical team submitted our systems to an extremely demanding technical proposal and testing process," said Dino Munoz, vice president of sales for Latin America and Caribbean at Thomson Video Networks. "The fact that TV Integração chose the ViBE CP6000 and RD5000 over very strong competition is a testament to technology excellence that is built into all of our solutions. The ViBE CP6000 is a significant advance for contribution applications, and the RD5000 is the ideal solution for receiving live feeds via RF, ASI, or IP and delivering a demodulated/decoded signal for local processing and re-encoding."

About TV Integração

TV Globo's first affiliate in Brazil, TV Integração, founded in 1964, reaches more than five million viewers in more than 230 cities in Minas Gerais State. For more information, visit www.tvintegracao.com.br.

About Videodata

Videodata has been a Systems Integrator and equipment supplier for the TV broadcast, pay TV, and telecommunications markets in Brazil for more than 18 years. With a roster of respected and industry-leading broadcast manufacturers, Videodata has a complete portfolio of products and services including TV cameras, editing gear, playout servers and automation, microwave links, and TV transmitters. Videodata has pioneered several key technologies, including media asset management, TV automation, MPEG-4 video transmission, video servers, and virtual sets. More information is available at http://www.videodata.com.br.

About Thomson Video Networks

From the very onset of digital TV broadcasting, the Thomson name has been synonymous with supplying expertise, quality, and reliability to the world's leading broadcasters. Since delivering the world's first large-scale direct-to-home satellite system, Thomson Video Networks has been a global leader in compression systems for satellite, terrestrial, cable, IPTV, mobile TV, and Web streaming. The company helps its customers deliver superior quality video to anything from small handheld devices to large 3D HD screens, with the lowest bandwidth to ensure a profitable business model. A trusted supplier to more than 20 percent of the active channels deployed worldwide, with a global support presence and a reputation for delivering quality at every stage, Thomson Video Networks offers the experience and range of products to meet every need, from hybrid multi-format compression systems to contribution links for content exchange networks.

Information about products from Thomson Video Networks is available at www.thomson-networks.com.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/ThomsonVN/ViBECP6000Codec.zip

Photo Caption: ViBE(TM) CP6000 Contribution Platform