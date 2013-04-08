Riedel Releases Universal Bidirectional Video I/O Card for MediorNet Modular Real-Time Network

WUPPERTAL, Germany -- April 8, 2013 -- Riedel Communications, provider of pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks, today announced the release of a universal video I/O card for the company's MediorNet Modular real-time network. Supporting a variety of small form-factor pluggable (SFP) optical transceivers, the MediorNet MN-HDO-4IO universal video card enables the flexible configuration of MediorNet systems for bidirectional transport of analog composite video, HDMI, and optical or coaxial SDI signals.

"The universal card for MediorNet provides the user with an even greater amount of connectivity for various video signals," said Thomas Riedel, CEO, Riedel Communications. "This is one more step forward in providing complete signal transport solutions with ever-tighter integration and ease of use."

Ideal for environments including broadcast facilities, studios, OB vans, and stadiums, the MediorNet bidirectional video card brings added flexibility to Riedel's MediorNet Modular system. Depending on the SFP transceivers installed in each of the four positions, the card provides either four HD (1.5G) or two 1080p (3G) bidirectional video signals. With different SFPs, the user can have analog video, HDMI, or optical SDI video I/O. HDMI I/Os employ self-locking mini HDMI connectors. Customers will be able to specify their particular signal requirements when they place their order. These new card sets will be available in May.

Riedel will demonstrate this versatile bidirectional video card with the MediorNet network at the 2013 NAB Show, booth C4937.

