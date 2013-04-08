Riedel Introduces iPad App for Live Metering of Artist Digital Matrix Intercom Systems

WUPPERTAL, Germany -- April 8, 2013 -- Riedel Communications, provider of pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks, today announced the release of the Artist Level Meter app for iPad(R). By monitoring and controlling up to eight freely assignable audio inputs of an Artist digital matrix intercom system, the iPad app allows the intercom administrator to manage the four-wire input levels of an Artist system from anywhere.

"Our Artist Level Meter app extends both the utility and convenience of our popular intercom solution," said Thomas Riedel, CEO at Riedel Communications. "By offering Riedel customers a wireless solution for controlling the gains on the Artist's four-wire inputs, we give them an even higher level of flexibility and convenience, especially in larger digital intercom installations."

The Artist Level Meter app complements Riedel's Artist Director configuration software, a full-fledged management system that runs on PC systems and provides comprehensive access, setup, and control of any aspect of an Artist system. When administrators are away from the computer, the iPad app gives them wireless access and configuration capabilities.

Riedel will demonstrate this new app in action at the 2013 NAB Show, booth C4937.

Further information about Riedel and the company's products is available at www.riedel.net.

# # #

About Riedel Communications

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Founded in 1987, the company now employs more than 400 people at 11 locations in Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Americas.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/iPadLevelMeter1.zip