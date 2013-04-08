Appear TV Exhibits Multiscreen Delivery Solution at the 2013 NAB Show

Las Vegas, April 8, 2013 — Appear TV, a leading global provider of next-generation headends for broadcast and IP television, will showcase its Multiscreenand OTT Solution for its leading modular headend architecture at the 2013 NAB Show (Booth SU7605). The module allows users to streamline the encoding and transcoding process, while offering an easily integrated and expandable architecture, making it ideal for streaming content for live applications such as sports broadcasts.

The Appear TV Multiscreen and OTT module provides a fully integrated, hardware-based system capable of simultaneously preparing multiple signals from any input source in any format for distribution to a high definition television in the home, a high-resolution computer screen and lower-resolution Web- and mobile-based profiles. The system accommodates different bit rates optimized for each destination device while maintaining a high QoS and exceptional reliability.

“Every second counts in live broadcasts, which is why our modules employ hardware encoding. They deliver the operational efficiency required by operators and the QoS expected by consumers,” says Carl Walter-Holst, CEO, Appear TV. “We feel the performance advantages of employing dedicated video processing silicon over CPU processors will make a significant improvement in video quality in a real-time multiscreen environment.”

The Appear TV Multiscreen module utilizes the latest-generation encoding and transcoding technology to solve the challenges of transcoding large numbers of services more efficiently, and at a higher quality level, over software-based platforms. The Appear TV Multiscreen module is part of the company’s modular chassis concept, designed to help broadcasters migrate from current systems to an integrated, scalable and fully featured multiscreen solution. Broadcasters can select from the different modules to create a solution custom-tailored to their needs. In addition, all Appear TV modules can work with other third-party devices, making the integration seamless.

Appear TV’s Multiscreen solution is built around a carrier-class chassis populated with the Multiscreen and OTT module along with additional modules that handle multiscreen processing requirements including:

• Content Acquisition – Through modules that can receive satellite, cable, terrestrial and IP/ASI contributed program services, from integrated VoD servers or SDI from studios.

• Pre-Processing – Through modules that can demodulate, decode and descramble content acquired and service filter programming for onward video processing and remultiplexing.

• Hardware-BasedEncoding/Transcoding – “Any-to-any” format dense transcoding and high-quality encoding in any format for primary and redistribution of multiscreen profiles and bit rates for delivery to all screens in CBR format or VBR with statistical multiplexing.

• Segmentation and Adaptive Bit-Rate Streaming – The Appear TV Multiscreen solution can hand off the video profiles to third-party segmenters supporting the most popular streaming formats, including Adobe HDS (HTTP Dynamic Streaming), Apple HLS (HTTP Live Streaming), Microsoft Smooth Streaming and MPEG DASH.

• Protection – The chassis can accept Appear TV-designed DRM key handling and Conditional Access Scrambling Modules to ensure that content and revenues are protected while adhering to business rules.

• Delivery – Appear TV delivery modules stream the GOP-aligned video outputs for network-based IP delivery such as CDNs or modulating over cable, satellite or terrestrial broadcast platforms and mobile networks.

