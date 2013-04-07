GlobeCast Americas Adds Key Staff to Expand Capabilities

Appointment of director of contribution services and two new account managers for North and Latin America will enrich global solutions for broadcasters

LAS VEGAS, NAB 2013 -- April 7, 2013 -- GlobeCast Americas today announced at NAB that it has expanded its solution-building capabilities in the Americas with three strategic appointments to sales positions.

Bert Quesada has joined GlobeCast Americas as Director of Contribution Services, and will provide complex solutions for broadcasters covering news, sports, and special events in North and Latin America. Quesada most recently worked at Intelsat, where he was the Managing Sales Director of Broadcast Services for Latin America and the Caribbean. Prior to this, he held positions at Overon including Head of Special Events and Head of Satellite Space Segment Sales. Quesada will be based at GlobeCast's facility in Sunrise, Florida, and will report directly to GlobeCast Americas CEO Lisa Coelho.

In addition, two new account managers -- one for North America and one for Latin America -- have been strategically placed at GlobeCast.

Ted Carr has joined as an Account Manager for North America, working on both permanent and ad-hoc accounts. Carr has fifteen years' experience providing specialized media content solutions and system integration services, most recently for Evertz Microsystems. He is based in the Culver City, California, office and reports to Eddie Ferraro, Head of Sales for North America.

Armando Parra will join GlobeCast as its newest Account Manager for Latin America, based in Sunrise, Florida. Parra, formerly of Claxson Networks, nuvoTV, and Playboy Enterprises, will be tasked with developing solutions for broadcasters throughout Latin America and will report to Ricardo Flores, Head of Sales for Latin America.

Lisa Coelho, CEO of GlobeCast Americas, said "In today's broadcast world, solution providers like GlobeCast can no longer sell products out of a box. Broadcasters need relationships with their partners that will help them monetize their content across platforms. We're very excited about the newest members of our team as they will provide the attention and customization this new environment requires."

