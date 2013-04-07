Wohler to Showcase Flexible, Intuitive MADI Audio Monitoring Unit at 2013 NAB Show

Compact and Easily Configured, New AMP1-MADIe Makes MADI Infrastructure Implementation an Easy Decision

SAN FRANCISCO -- April 7, 2013 -- Wohler Technologies today announced that it will feature the new AMP1-MADIe in-rack, portable MADI unit with Ethernet control and configuration at the 2013 NAB Show. Ideal for sports productions and other live broadcasts, the new system can be connected in series with a 56- or 64-channel MADI stream for individual volume adjustment and audible monitoring of any eight selected MADI channels at once.

"The AMP1-MADIe allows users to enjoy all the benefits of working with MADI infrastructure while taking advantage of Wohler's industry-leading audio monitoring technology," said Don Bird, chief marketing officer at Wohler. "By enabling the intuitive selection and monitoring of multiple MADI channels just like any other audio stream, the AMP1-MADIe makes incorporation of MADI into OB trucks and production facilities an easy call. With this compact MADI unit at their disposal, broadcasters and production companies can dramatically reduce the cost and complexity of high-volume audio signal monitoring."

Designed specifically for users requiring unique functionality equivalent to a MADI audio hot-mic mixer, Wohler's new AMP1-MADIe simplifies rapid selection and monitoring of MADI signals in fast-paced, live-to-air production environments. Measuring fewer than 5 inches deep, the AMP1-MADIe monitoring unit is an exceptionally compact solution. It is available in two models, providing support for either multimode (AMP1-MADIe-MM) or single-mode (AMP1-MADIe-SM) fiber connections. As a result, users can establish MADI cable runs of virtually any distance. Both models also support standard copper on BNC, accepting and converting between optical MADI signals and BNC I/O.

For operators and production teams undertaking multiple events and shows in short succession, the easy configurability of the AMP1-MADIe is a tremendous time-saver. Installed systems can be configured remotely over a LAN or Internet connection via a PC-based software configuration tool at a central engineering position. Alternatively, on-site users can store and retrieve system presets via USB.

"The AMP1-MADIe was really defined by our customers, who needed a very simple, intuitive, and low-cost solution for their production studios and OBs," added Bird. "The resulting product speaks volumes about the relationship between Wohler and our valued customers. The AMP1-MADIe is an example of what Wohler can achieve when working as an extension of our clients' engineering teams -- delivering the right solution at the right price."

The AMP1-MADIe will be featured in the Wohler booth, N3729, at the 2013 NAB Show. Further information about Wohler's entire product line is available online at www.wohler.com.

