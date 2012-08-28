Minnetonka Audio Software Will Distribute NUGEN Audio Products

LEEDS, U.K. -- Aug. 28, 2012 -- NUGEN Audio, creator of intuitive tools for audio professionals, has appointed Minnetonka Audio Software Inc. as a non-exclusive global distributor, excluding Japan, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Benelux, and the U.K. Minnesota-based Minnetonka Audio produces and distributes professional-quality digital audio editing products for sound engineers, including its own SurCode line of encoders and decoders, its AudioTools Server product line for enterprise-class audio automation, and products from Dolby(R) Laboratories. NUGEN Audio's loudness control products will help round out Minnetonka Audio's existing product lineup.

"In many cases, engineers need tools at the workstation level to spot check a file or manually craft a project," said John Schur, president of Minnetonka Audio Software Inc. "For facilities that are already mixing to target, workstation plug-ins like NUGEN's make more sense than the enterprise-wide automation found in production and post."

Markus Hintz, Minnetonka Audio's director of global sales and business development, emphasizes the advantages that the NUGEN/MASI collaboration affords their customers. "Another aspect of our cooperative efforts is in the workstation-centric environment, with SurCode providing encoding and NUGEN furnishing loudness measurement. Together, we offer a respected and complete encoder/decoder solution with loudness measurement and adjustment."

In addition to the flagship real-time meter VisLM, NUGEN Audio also provides a number of offline tools. LM-Correct is an audio suite plug-in designed to offer automatic, faster-than-real-time loudness analysis and correction within Avid(R) edit systems, including Media Composer(R), Pro Tools(R), Symphony(R), and News Cutter(R). It is ideal for rapid, intuitive correction in situations in which time is limited, providing an automatic method of rapidly conforming audio to current loudness standards.

NUGEN Audio's LMB system is an offline, file-based loudness analysis and correction program for a workstation environment. LMB is designed for rapid assessment and correction of files for loudness and true peak content to ITU-R BS.1770-1, ITU-R BS.1770-2, and EBU R128 specifications. With a drag-and-drop interface and/or specific watched folders, LMB saves operators time by automatically handling the process of checking and conforming files to multiple broadcast criteria.

"Minnetonka Audio Software is helping to drive industry discussion on loudness control and has a broad reach among our target customers," said Jon Schorah, NUGEN Audio creative director. "This partnership will help reinforce our position as loudness experts and give us exposure to a new group of potential customers."

Following the success of NUGEN Audio's VisLM, the industry's first loudness metering plug-in compliant with EBU and ATSC standards, the company's development roadmap includes upcoming product launches of solutions for 5.1 mixing, upmixing, and surround sound to add to its current roster of tools for audio analysis, loudness metering, mixing/mastering, and tracking.

About Minnetonka Audio Software

An award-winning solutions provider for motion picture, video, broadcast, game, and optical disc production, Minnetonka Audio Software creates essential technology for top media professionals around the world. Their SurCode, discWelder, and revolutionary AudioTools Server product lines broadly support the CD, DVD, BD, and DTV standards. The company is a leading provider of OEM audio codec licensing, as well as file-based QC and loudness control. Spanning over two decades of operation and based in Minnetonka, Minnesota, Minnetonka Audio Software Inc. has a subsidiary in Germany in addition to an international network of distributors and channel partners who share their commitment to quality and service.

About NUGEN Audio

NUGEN Audio creates innovative, intuitive professional audio tools for high-end music producers, post-production engineers, and broadcasters. Reflecting the real-world production experience of the design team, the company's products make it easier to deliver better quality, save time, and reduce costs. NUGEN Audio's tools for audio analysis, loudness metering, mixing/mastering, and tracking are used by the world's top names in broadcast, music, and audio production. For more information, visit www.nugenaudio.com.