Signiant to Power Accelerated News Delivery Workflow Automation System for the European Broadcasting Union

Signiant, the market leader in intelligent file movement for media and entertainment, today announced that the Eurovision News Exchange operated by EBU has selected its acclaimed Managers+Agents™ software and Workflow Automation Engine to power an automated file-based delivery workflow system. This will facilitate faster news sharing among the network of up to 200 sites of the News Exchange’s 72 active participants. EUROVISION’s innovative File Exchange Platform (FEP) will use Signiant components as the primary management system to control, optimize, accelerate, secure, prioritize and automate the movement of digital content.

At a time when speed, security and peak efficiency are paramount, Signiant’s software will enable EUROVISION and its Members to transform their operations, and facilitate the transition from linear satellite feeds to file-based operations. The rollout of the FEP to EBU Members, which began earlier this year, will enable the unlimited exchange of non-linear content.

The EBU is the largest association of national broadcasters in the world. For more than 50 years it has delivered forward-thinking content distribution services to its Members. The FEP continues this tradition by using Signiant’s software to enable a trusted connection across two active data centers running Signiant Manager software integrated with existing news scheduling servers. This will both push and pull news content to and from EBU Members and subscriber endpoints running Signiant Agents.

Because Signiant’s software is built to centrally manage geographically dispersed workflows, it includes sophisticated features that can support large-scale deployments like FEP, while removing the need for human intervention from many steps in the news workflow.

“The system allows News Exchange members to exchange more content, more quickly, without the limitations imposed by linear transmission,” said Jeff Dubin, Head of News and Events for EUROVISION. “With Signiant’s innovative file workflow management and acceleration technology integrated into the new Eurovision News Exchange platform, EBU Members have increased security, speed and control when sharing their editorial content.”

A private cloud solution for sharing media assets with a broader content delivery ecosystem, Signiant’s Managers+Agents software is optimized for automated file transfers and workflow integration. This allows administrators to prioritize the delivery of assets between sites and control bandwidth usage to specific locations or servers based on content delivery windows to ensure that systems or networks are not overloaded. Critical content gets through when needed without network congestion or incurring the extra cost of adding more bandwidth.

“Broadcasters know it’s time to build file-based news delivery systems that can carry them toward their operational objectives,” said Joachim Bause, Managing Director of Signiant’s Central European Operations. “We’re proud that Europe’s major broadcasters are choosing Signiant as their go-to file movement solution for sharing content, and we look forward to helping the EBU Members to optimize their operations.”

NAB Booth #SL8511