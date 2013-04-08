Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT) Introduces Nucomm Newscoder 4 Decoder at the 2013 NAB Show

Flexible, Rack-Mountable, Compact Decoder Provides Broadcasters with a Cost-Effective HD MPEG-4 Upgrade

LAS VEGAS – Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT), a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division, and a leader in advanced digital microwave systems serving the Broadcast and Sports & Entertainment markets, debuts its Nucomm Newscoder 4 Decoder (NCRx4), a rack-mountable compact HD/SD MPEG2/4 decoder, at the 2013 NAB Show (Booth C6032 and OE839).

The NCRx4 features superb MPEG-4 H.264 SD and HD decoding, enabling broadcasters to decode HD content efficiently over the same infrastructure they use to transmit SD or MPEG-2 content. This gives broadcasters the ability to significantly upgrade their capabilities without having to fully invest in a complete MPEG-4 system upgrade. Ideally suited for traditional broadcast, sports and entertainment and ENG applications, the Nucomm NCRx4 is a small, low-power, HD/SD video/audio decoder with ASI, SD-SDI, HD-SDI and composite output signals as well as AES decryption.

“The NCRx4 is designed to be one-rack-unit-mountable, with one to three units per mount,” says Integrated Microwave Technologies Divisional Chief Executive Stephen Shpock. “This flexibility of outputs and mountings, coupled with the operator’s ability to use legacy MPEG-2 or SD transmission infrastructure, results in an extremely cost-effective HD MPEG-4 upgrade.”

The NCRx4 features Video over IP (VoIP) and remote control via its Ethernet port, along with one stereo- or two mono-balanced audio outputs. In addition, it can embed audio onto the SDI output. It also features ASI loop-through for decoding multiple MPEG-4 transport streams.

The NCRx4 requires little setup and the local control panel is simple and user friendly. Users need only to apply video and power, then connect and select a preset. For advanced functions, such as AES decryption keys or unit naming, an easy-to-use administration software package is supplied, allowing the user to configure up to eight custom presets that can store as much or as little information required.

About Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC

Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT) is a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division. The company comprises the leading microwave brands Nucomm, RF Central and Microwave Service Company (MSC), offering broadcasters worldwide complete broadcast solutions. Nucomm is a premium brand of digital microwave video systems (including COFDM and VSB) for portable and fixed link applications. RF Central is an innovative brand of compact microwave video equipment for licensed and license free broadcast applications. MSC is a premier provider of engineering, integration, technical support, installation and commissioning services. IMT is an ISO 9001:2008 certified QMS organization and recipient of multiple industry awards for design and innovations.

More information can be found at www.imt-broadcast.com.

A Snapshot of The Vitec Group

Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the Broadcast & Video, Photographic and Military, Aerospace and Government (MAG) markets. Listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2012 revenue of £345.3 million, Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organised in three Divisions: Videocom, Imaging and Services.

Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG.

Imaging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography and video.

Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support to TV production teams and film crews.

More information can be found at: www.vitecgroup.com.

