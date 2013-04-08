It’s here! Preview Lightworks for Mac at NAB 2013

Las Vegas, NV – April 8, 2013 –EditShare®, the technology leader in shared media storage and end-to-end tapeless workflow solutions, is pleased to announce the highly anticipated Mac version of Lightworks – EditShare’s popular cross-platform editing software – will be demonstrated for the first time at NAB 2013 in Las Vegas.

Lightworks, the software of choice for editors working on some of the finest films of the past two decades, has been redesigned to work seamlessly on Mac OS X, making it the first professional NLE to be truly tri-platform (Windows, Linux and Mac).

Visitors to the EditShare stand at NAB 2013 (SL9010) will be treated to a demonstration of the all-new Lightworks Mac OS X version, followed by a Q&A session in the stand’s theatre area hosted by Scott Hill, long-time Lightworks user and renowned Hollywood editor.

Scott Hill, whose well-known body of work includes Zookeeper and Bruce Almighty, believes the new version will have a big impact: “Introducing Lightworks as native software on Mac will be a game-changer in Hollywood,” said Hill. “Professionals will once again have a legitimate and powerful option in choosing their editing system, since so many facilities are outfitted with Macs."

Matt Sandford, Lightworks worldwide product manager, said: “We’ve been working hard behind the scenes to develop this new version of Lightworks. We’re excited to be at the stage where we’re able to demonstrate it to our community of editors, whom we know are eager to see it in action. Mac users can now enjoy the lightning-fast editing capabilities of Lightworks, currently being enjoyed by Windows users. Very shortly we’ll be able to announce when the Mac Alpha program will begin.”

EditShare has three other major announcements regarding its Lightworks editing software:

Lightworks Linux Public Beta

Following an extremely successful Alpha program, the Lightworks 11.1 Linux Public Beta testing will go live on April 30, 2013, making it the only professional NLE on Linux available to everyone.

Lightworks Windows Release

The full version of the all-new Lightworks for Windows (version 11.1) (currently in Public Beta) will also be released on April 30, 2013.

New Features for Lightworks 11.2 (coming soon)

In addition to the new releases, EditShare is busy developing new additional features for Lightworks users to enjoy when version 11.2 is released in the near future. These include:

Added support for AJA I/O hardware

Support for screen capture using the record panel

An improved import panel: now behaves similarly to bins, mark/park clips before import

Native H.264 MOV playback

Added curve effect to FX color correction effects

For more information on the NAB Show in Las Vegas (April 8-11, 2013), please visit:http://www.nabshow.com/.

About EditShare

EditShare is the technology pioneer in networked shared storage and tapeless, end-to-end workflow solutions for the post-production, TV and film industries.

EditShare’s groundbreaking products are designed to improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include video capture and playout servers, high-performance central shared storage, archiving and backup software, media asset management, and Lightworks – the world’s first three-platform (Windows/OS X/Linux) professional non-linear video editing application (NLE).

