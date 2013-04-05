Tiffen Award-Winning Full-Spectrum IRND Filters Are Now Available With Tiffen's Most Popular Image-Enhancement Tools

Second wave of powerful IRND-based combination filters give cinematographers their favorite Tiffen looks adapted to the latest digital cinema cameras

Hauppauge, NY – April 5, 2013 –The Tiffen Company, a leading manufacturer of award-winning accessories for the still imaging, video, motion picture and broadcast markets, today announced the availability of the company’s new MPTV IRND+Black Pro-Mist® in 4 x 4, 4 x 5.65 and 6.6 x 6.6 sizes, and IRND+Digital Diffusion FX (DDFX) filters in 4 x 5.65 and 6.6 x 6.6 sizes. Developed using Tiffen proprietary ColorCore™ technology, Tiffen’s new line of MPTV integrated filters reduce multiple surfaces and potential reflections caused by stacked filters. Flawless merging of Tiffen’s award-winning IRND technology with the popular Black Pro-Mist filter gives cinematographers a dazzling soft-light, “pastel” effect by absorbing unwanted infrared pollution to enhance shallow depth of field while the IRND+DDFX silky smooth, optical resolution reduction filters suppress facial blemishes and wrinkles, maintaining a clear, in-focus image.

Attendees to the NAB 2013 Exhibition can see the Tiffen IRND+Black Pro-Mist® and IRND+DDFX filters on the Tiffen booth (C8818).

“Tiffen is first to market with the new combination MPTV filters and the response has been overwhelmingly positive,” comments Steve Tiffen, President and CEO, The Tiffen Company. “We leveraged the foundation of our award-winning IRND filter technology to create a brand new line of integrated filters that give cinematographers their favorite effects without the potential flair from stacked filters. Perfectly adapted to the new line of cinema cameras, our new line of IRND-based filters such as IRND+Black Pro Mist and IRND+DDFX deliver on the Tiffen trademark of image perfection.”

Tiffen IRND+Black Pro-Mist Filter Feature Highlights

Three filters in one, reducing multiple surfaces and potential reflection from stacked filters

Excellent for toning down excessive sharpness and reducing contrast

Creates a soft-light, "pastel" effect

Controlled highlight flare that appears to stay close to the light source like a halo

Lower contrast but with less lightening of shadows (compared to regular Pro-Mist®) for a more delicate effect

For digital cameras with CMOS & CCD sensors with heightened response to the Red channel

Absorbs pollution of the Far Red (visible), Near Infrared and Far Red wavelengths

IR absorbing component is proportionate to the ND value

Ideal for lightweight or clip-on matte boxes

Made from water white glass

Available in ND 3, 6, 9 & 1.2 each combined with Pro-Mist® ⅛, ¼ & ½

Tiffen IRND+DDFX Feature Highlights

Three filters in one, reducing multiple surfaces and potential reflection from stacked filters

Subtle optical resolution reduction for digital applications

Virtually no flare in the highlights

Minimum reduction in contrast

Eliminates the possibility of the filter’s softening element being seen in camera when stopped down compared to other softening filters using lenslets

Eliminates the potential “too sharp” look of modern cameras and lenses

For digital cameras with CMOS & CCD sensors with heightened response to the Red channel

Absorbs pollution of the Far Red (visible), Near Infrared and Far Red wavelengths

IR absorbing component is proportionate to the ND value

Ideal for lightweight or clip-on matte boxes

Made from water white glass

IRND+DDFX will not ripple or distort when panning

Available in ND 0.3, 0.6, 0.9, 1.2; each combined with DDFX ½, 1, 2, 3

About The New Tiffen MPTV Line of Filters

Five years ago Tiffen responded to the demand of IR pollution control filters. Now the company is expanding the range by combining the technical benefits of IRNDs with some of Tiffen’s best-selling Special Effect Filters. Once again, Tiffen’s ColorCore™ technology provides filmmakers with the necessary tools to create the world’s greatest images.

Tiffen IRND+Black Pro-Mist and IRND+DDFX Pricing and Availability

The Tiffen IRND+Black Pro-Mist and IRND+DDFX Filters are available today through Tiffen U.S. andinternational dealers and distributors. IRND+Black Pro-Mist Filters List for: $384.00 (4 x 4), $545.00 (4 x 5.65), and $649.00 (6.6 x 6.6). IRND+DDFX Filters List for $544.00 (4 x 5.65) and $657.00 (6.6 x 6.6).

About Tiffen

Tiffen has been a leading manufacturer of photographic filters, lens accessories, software, and camera accessories for the consumer/professional imaging and the motion picture and broadcast television industries for 75 years. The company has a rich history of innovative product design, superior optical consistency, and unparalleled quality. Tiffen has been recognized for its product and engineering excellence, earning a Technical Achievement Award and a Scientific and Engineering Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, as well as multiple Emmy® Awards. Today, the company offers a wide range of products, which include: Tiffen® filters, Steadicam® camera stabilizing systems, Lowel® lights, Listec™ teleprompters, Tiffen Dfx® digital imaging software, Domke® bags, Davis & Sanford® tripods, Genustech® camera accessories, Zing® camera covers, Stroboframe® flash brackets, Saunders® professional trimmers, and Kodak Wratten® filters. Tiffen continues to enhance its reputation as a leading imaging accessory manufacturer through aggressive growth in the image-making accessory industry.

For more information on Tiffen, please visit: http://www.tiffen.com.

Tiffen is a registered trademark of The Tiffen Company. All other trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

