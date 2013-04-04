Hollywood Tools LLC is Set for NAB 2013, April 8-11, 2013, Unveiling a New SaaS tool Named uTRANSCRIBE

Los Angeles, California April 03, 2013 -- Hollywood Tools LLC returns to the National Broadcaster

Association @NabShow (NAB) Conference in Las Vegas from April 8 to April 11, 2013. Three tools will

make up Hollywood Tools’ presentation this year - REMOTE, KEYWORDS, and uTRANSCRIBE.

Hollywood Tools’ REMOTE SaaS tool allows a client to manage video in a systematic and efficient manner

that is adaptable to a multitude of MAM/DAM platforms. KEYWORDS delivers speech to text from both video

and audio to a client’s MAM/DAM platform. The result is a smart tool, which enables the user to search the

content of their video or audio assets within the system of their choice.

This year, Hollywood Tools introduces a new and free SaaS product called uTRANSCRIBE Manual, and our

Paid Premium Automated Version of uTRANSCRIBE, an automated tool that enables a user to upload a video

file, produce a transcription, edit the transcription, and download it as a document, SRT, WEBVTT or YouTube

compatible Subtitle file. Finer details will be available at Hollywood Tools’ booth.

Visit Hollywood Tools at Booth SL#15508 between April 8-11, 2013 for more information about Hollywood

Tools or contact Luis(at)HollywoodTools(dot)com. Company information for Hollywood Tools can be located

at HollywoodTools.com and for L2 Digital at L2Digital.com.

Hollywood Tools provides software solutions that are flexible and designed to complement and adapt to each

organization's needs. While Hollywood Tools emerged from the necessity of the entertainment industry,

Hollywood Tools’ offerings have worked across a spectrum of industries. Appreciating the value of

MAM/DAM solutions, and acknowledging the versatility of its offerings, Hollywood Tools has produced a

series of solutions that can be applied to a client’s system.