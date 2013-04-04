Matrox DSX Developer Toolkit Now to Include Full Dolby E Support From Minnetonka Audio Software

MINNETONKA, Minn. -- April 4, 2013 -- Minnetonka Audio Software, Inc. (MASI) today announced that Matrox(R) Video will include Minnetonka Audio's SurCode for Dolby(R) E encoder/decoder software development kit (SDK) with the Matrox DSX family of cutting-edge HD and SD digital video hardware and software development tools. The Matrox DSX brand offers hardware tools and an SDK for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of gear for broadcast, medical, and industrial applications. Matrox OEM customers will work directly with Minnetonka Audio to create certified Dolby E solutions using SurCode for Dolby E. The SurCode for Dolby E SDK is one member of Minnetonka Audio's extensive collection of tools and technologies for OEMs.

"Matrox DSX Developer Products are renowned among broadcast equipment manufacturers for high-performance I/O hardware, a comprehensive SDK, and outstanding applications-engineering support," said Alberto Cieri, senior director of sales and marketing at Matrox Video. "Our collaboration with Minnetonka on its SurCode for Dolby E codec will allow our OEM customers to add even greater functionality to their broadcast video server and graphics systems."

Minnetonka Audio serves the industry with ready-to-use, licensed, and certified professional software solutions, improving time-to-market and adding the value of its technology within an affordable purchase plan. As the world's most comprehensive collection of professional audio codecs, Minnetonka Audio's SurCode family for Dolby technologies includes Dolby Pro Logic(R) II, Dolby Digital, Dolby E, and Dolby Digital Plus.

"By collaborating with Matrox, we're providing a framework that allows Matrox customers to make direct use of the SurCode for Dolby E SDK within the Matrox DSX SDK," said Jayson Tomlin, vice president of business operations at Minnetonka Audio. "Matrox customers will save valuable integration time and be able to bring products to market much faster than by starting from scratch."

Dolby E support will be available to developers in the 9.4 release of the Matrox DSX SDK, which is scheduled for July 2013.

More information about Minnetonka Audio products is available at www.minnetonkaaudio.com.

# # #

About Matrox(R) Video

Matrox(R) Video is a technology and market leader in the field of HD and SD digital video hardware and software for accelerated H.264 encoding, real-time editing, audio/video input/output, streaming, A/V signal conversion, capture/playout servers, channel-in-a box systems, and CGs. Matrox's Emmy(R) Award-winning technology powers a full range of multiscreen content creation and delivery platforms used by broadcasters, telcos, cable operators, postproduction facilities, videographers, and A/V professionals worldwide. Founded in 1976, Matrox is a privately held company headquartered in Montreal. For more information, visit www.matrox.com/video.

About Minnetonka Audio Software

An award-winning solutions provider for motion picture, video, broadcast, game, and optical disc production, Minnetonka Audio Software creates essential technology for the world's top media professionals. Its revolutionary AudioTools Server is the file-based software alternative to hardware program optimizers, bringing expert audio automation to existing media production infrastructures. The AudioTools Server, SurCode, and discWelder product lines support the full array of audio codecs, file types, and standards for CD, DVD, Blu-ray(TM), broadcast, and digital television. The company is the leading provider of professional OEM audio solutions as well as file-based QC and loudness control. Spanning more than two decades of operation, the Minnetonka, Minnesota-based company has a subsidiary in Germany and an international network of distributors and channel partners who share its commitment to quality and service. More information is available at www.minnetonkaaudio.com.

The Minnetonka Audio Software logo is a trademark of Minnetonka Audio Software, Inc. All other company and product names are trademarks of their respective owners.