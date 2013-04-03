Volicon and Nexidia Announce Automated High-Volume Monitoring Solution for Captions and Video Description

Automated Monitoring and Reporting Confirms Correct Caption, Language, and Placement; Ensures Compliance With Video Description Regulations

BURLINGTON, Mass. -- April 3, 2013 -- Volicon and Nexidia today announced that, at the 2013 NAB Show, the companies will demonstrate a joint solution for automated scalable monitoring of closed captions and video description content. Leveraging the content recorded by the Volicon Observer(R) video monitoring and logging system and the automated file-based QC capabilities of Nexidia QC(TM), the unique solution performs continual monitoring of caption matching, proper language identification, and alignment, as well as evaluation of video description content. With this tool, broadcasters and networks of every size -- with any number of channels and any number of associated language tracks -- can assure that caption integrity and compliance are maintained through distribution to the end user.

"Nexidia QC is the first software tool to address language and caption verification, and its unique approach and patented technologies are a powerful complement to the rich array of monitoring tools provided by our Observer video monitoring and logging system," said Gary Learner, CTO at Volicon. "These products interface seamlessly and operate smoothly in the background, giving users peace of mind along with the information they need to be proactive in maintaining caption quality."

"Nexidia QC can be implemented at any point in file-based workflows to ensure the integrity of the captioning," said Drew Lanham, senior vice president and general manager of Nexidia's Media and Entertainment division. "Combined with the Observer monitoring and logging solution from Volicon, clients will have a powerful tool that is certainly greater than the sum of its parts, to streamline their QC processes and maintain their compliance with new FCC regulations."

The Observer system captures, stores, and streams aired content and provides instant access to live and recorded content from an easy-to-use Web-based GUI. The system's quality of experience module provides real-time alarms for faulty video, audio, and closed captioning by issuing alerts via email/SNMP with a direct link to content and a master fault log. In the joint solution offered by Volicon and Nexidia, the Observer system passes along its continually captured content to the Nexidia QC software for evaluation.

The Nexidia QC software tool performs automated closed-caption and video description verification, closed-caption alignment, and language identification. Nexidia QC overcomes the challenge of ensuring content is being created, edited, and distributed in the right languages with the correct captions at the right times. It automates manual processes, thus reducing operating expenses, and automatically identifies errors to avoid fines and improve quality for viewers.

Information about Nexidia and the company's products is available at www.nexidia.tv.

Information about Volicon and the company's Observer digital video monitoring and logging technology is available at www.volicon.com.

About Nexidia

Nexidia is the audio and video search company with patented technologies and breakthrough applications that make it quick and easy for customers to gain new insight, boost their competitive advantage, and monetize large volumes of audio and video assets from entertainment, sports, news, education, corporate, government, financial, house of worship, and non-profit. More information is available at www.nexidia.tv.

About Volicon

Volicon provides the broadcast and cable industries with the most efficient, reliable, and cost-effective automated multichannel video content logging and monitoring system for compliance, media analysis, content repurposing, and quality of service. Its Observer(R) real-time digital video monitoring and logging solutions are based on Volicon's patented Virtual Media Network (VMN). VMN is comprised of a multichannel video streaming engine, interactive search, content analytics, and service monitoring and alarming capabilities. Volicon products and services meet the demanding requirements of broadcasters, cable and IPTV service providers, and enterprise and government organizations looking to improve broadcast product quality, enhance video management, and lower costs. More information is available at www.volicon.com.

