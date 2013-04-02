Volicon to Unveil Observer OTT at 2013 NAB Show

BURLINGTON, Mass. -- April 2, 2013 -- Volicon today announced that, at the 2013 NAB Show, the company will showcase Observer(R) OTT, a new solution for logging (recording) and monitoring the over-the-top (OTT) A/V services that stream content to computers, tablets, and smartphones. Bringing to bear the extensive and powerful capabilities of Volicon's acclaimed Observer video logging and monitoring product line, Observer OTT offers the broadcaster, network, or video service provider a complete, cost-effective quality monitoring and/or compliance logging solution for multiplatform media delivery.

"OTT video is not a land grab -- services must deliver on viewers' expectations of quality and availability," said Andrew Sachs, vice president of product management at Volicon. "The multitude of apps, target devices, and delivery mechanisms makes it difficult for the content provider to ensure delivery of quality A/V services, and it's simply not feasible to dedicate a staff person to checking each screen. Content providers need an automated solution, and that's what Observer OTT provides."

Advertising, encoding, delivery mechanisms, and target devices differ across OTT services, making it important that providers have the means to log and monitor all of their outputs. Observer OTT offers a valuable look at how the consumer experiences streamed content, as well as rich data about the quality of that content. In addition to providing a true recording of services, the new system also facilitates remote streaming and review, as well as the ability to analyze both unencrypted and encrypted content.

Because content and data from the Observer OTT can be viewed via the same user interface/central server used for standard Observer systems, content providers enjoy side-by-side visibility from content ingest through production to final delivery. Like other Observer systems, Observer OTT supports an ever-expanding series of use cases including monitoring for closed captioning, ad verification, executive review, loudness monitoring, and metadata verification.

Information about Volicon and the company's Observer digital video monitoring and logging technology is available at www.volicon.com.

