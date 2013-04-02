Mexico's TECNOLOGICO DE MONTERREY Deploys Dalet Media Life to Produce, Manage and Deliver Video Across the Campus System and Internet

End-to-end production and broadcast; MAM adds value to archive

New York, NY – April 2, 2013 –Dalet Digital Media Systems, a leading developer of Media Asset Management (MAM) solutions, software and services for content producers, today announced the deployment of Dalet Media Life as the core production, MAM, and integrated distribution system for TECNOLOGICO DE MONTERREY (TEC) Virtual University in Monterrey, Mexico. The new, end-to-end system is used for production, cataloguing, broadcast and Internet distribution of video lectures and conferences. Content is broadcast to more than 30 campuses. Dalet also manages the automated transcoding and posting of materials to the Internet delivery service, which has become an increasingly important part of the University system.

Dalet Media Life is built on the Dalet MAM platform, which manages all media files and their metadata across many different systems. Media Life includes many Dalet applications, which Virtual University uses for critical media management operations, such as ingest, logging, recording, prep editing, broadcast and archiving.

“Our broadcast unit and on-demand video libraries are key parts of the University’s academic programs and this upgrade was a major investment for Virtual University. We needed to ensure our return on investment with a reliable system that would immediately deliver efficiencies and also allow us to increase our output with the possibility to expand in the future,” says Ever Vazquez, telecommunications director, TEC. “Dalet provides a complete, end-to-end solution, from production through broadcast as well as web and Internet delivery. From the operator’s perspective, Dalet tools are very easy to use because they are fully integrated and our workflow is simplified. Equally important is Dalet MAM, which adds value and usability to our archive. We can log and add metadata to content at any time and now we can search, access and reuse our archived content much easier and faster.”

Dalet Media Life also provides many creative toolsets for content production. The MAM platform plays a key role in the delivery of content to both traditional broadcast outlets and to new media outlets. The MAM layer in Dalet Media Life handles media, metadata and all the media manipulations that are involved in the entire production and distribution chain.

“Dalet Media Life is an extremely flexible and multipurpose solution that can be deployed in all kinds of scenarios to create, distribute and archive content. In the educational area, metadata information is very important and needs to be as precise as possible. The open data model in Dalet Media Life allows Monterrey TEC to define its data schema to meet its exact needs,” says Julien Decaix, general manager, Dalet US and Latin America. “Monterrey TEC has a well-deserved reputation for excellence in postgraduate education, innovation and outreach. We’re very proud that Dalet Media Life will assist Monterrey TEC as it expands its educational mission to larger audiences and new online platforms.”



In the Virtual University production center at Monterrey TEC, where many pre-recorded video packages and programs are produced, users ingest raw material from Sony XDCAM-EX cameras. The Dalet Xtend module facilitates the seamless exchange of content and metadata between Dalet and Apple Final Cut Pro and Adobe Premiere NLEs. Directly from their NLE workstations, the craft editors have access to media (videos, EDLS, shot selections, etc.) and metadata that are stored in the Dalet content catalogue. Many pre-production tasks such as clip selection and storyboarding can be performed using Dalet’s quick clip editing tools and then automatically exported to the edit bays for more complex editing. The finished work can then be exported back to Dalet as a new title, or saved against a placeholder—all with the appropriate metadata entries.

Once the material is approved, the Dalet MAM engine expertly controls the metadata and media processes and automatically exports the packages that are converted to H.264 format for posting on the internal e-Learning portal, which is the main distribution platform for Virtual University. Genealogy metadata linking the editor’s material to the original sources can be preserved and the content is better referenced throughout, making searches of the content catalogue and archives more efficient; content is more readily accessible to everyone who needs it.

Additionally, four large classrooms at TEC are fully equipped as Dalet broadcast “studios” and often, all four studios are broadcasting simultaneously or recording sessions for on-demand video delivery. In each classroom, operators use a Dalet workstation to insert any pre-produced video and record the classes as a live show. Once the recording of the class finishes, and it is approved, Dalet automatically exports the video lecture to the e-Learning Portal services.

The classroom “TV studios” are connected to Omneon Media Grid production storage with 18 TB (700 hours in XDCAM 50 format); an Omneon video server plays out the media for lectures that are broadcast by satellite to different campuses throughout Latin America. In the background Dalet also triggers Rhozet transcoders to automatically convert the high resolution broadcasts to H.264 and MPEG formats that are used for website and proxy browsing on the archive. Dalet also integrates with XenData HSM system to control the HP tape library that has a capacity of 2400 hours in XDCAM 50 format.

About TEC

The TECNOLOGICO DE MONTERREY is one of the largest private multi-campus universities in Latin America with over 90,000 students at the high school, undergraduate, and postgraduate academic programs. It is recognized as having one of the top graduate business schools in the region and is a leader in patent applications among Mexican universities. Based in Monterrey, Mexico, the Institute has 30 campuses in 25 cities throughout the country. It is well known for becoming the first university in Latin America to connect to the Internet. The Virtual University (Universidad Virtual) delivers most of the Institute's distance education courses, conferences and seminars. It broadcasts from either Monterrey or Mexico City campuses to different sites across Mexico and Latin America.

About Dalet

Dalet solutions enable broadcasters and media professionals to create, manage and distribute content to both traditional and new media channels, including interactive TV, the Web and mobile networks. Dalet combines into a single system a robust and proven Asset Management platform with advanced metadata capabilities; a configurable workflow engine, and a comprehensive set of purpose-built creative and production tools. This integrated and open environment enables end-to-end management of the entire News and Sport and Program content chain, and allows users to significantly improve efficiency, and to maximize the use and value of their assets. Dalet’s solutions are delivered through a dedicated Professional and Integration Services Department to ensure the highest possible standards.

Dalet systems are used around the world by many thousands of individual users at hundreds of TV and Radio content producers, including public broadcasters (ABS-CBN, BBC, CBC, DR, France TV, RTBF, RFI, Russia Today, RSR & TSR, RT Malaysia, VOA, WDR), commercial networks and operators (Antena 3, Canal+, FOX, eTV, Mediaset, Orange, Time Warner Cable, Warner Bros., Sirius XM Radio) and government organizations (Canadian House of Commons, The European Commission, Parliament of South Australia). Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0011026749, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA.

