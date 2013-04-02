DK5 – DK Meter Logging Has Arrived!

DK5, the newest addition to DK-Technologies’ award-winning DK meter range, introduces Logging as its significant feature, allowing detailed documentation, visualization and evaluation of DK Metering data.

On show for the first time at NAB 2013, the new DK5 Logging PC application allows for session based real time logging of metering data history on loudness, along with peak channel performance, essentially providing instant documentation and metering hindsight. The integrated log session database provides safe storing, identification and advanced search facilities, while data can be exported in several file formats for additional analysis and visualization.

“Our ‘One box’ DK Meter range has already proven its versatility in allowing broadcasters at-a-glance Loudness conformity with all major loudness standards, as well as a long list of other metering tools and views,” says Jacob Hänel Christensen, DK-Technologies’ Chief Operating Officer. ”With the addition of DK5 and the Logging solution, users can now document, visualize and evaluate their material in real time.”

The new Logging feature is also available for all existing DK Meter owners as an optional software upgrade, and as a software update feature for owners of DK-Technologies’ PT0760 flagship Audio and Video Waveform Meter.

DK-Technologies is giving customers the opportunity to trial the new DK Meter software upgrade for a period of 180 hours. This try-before-you-buy period will give users unlimited access to all of the software’s upgraded features and improved functionality.

Finally, the DK Meter software update adds a new ultra wide moving coil emulation in the MSD View, as well as 5.1 Down-mix opportunity.



DK-Technologies’ new DK5 and DK Meter software update will be on show at NAB 2013 on the Ward-Beck Systems Ltd booth N1202. DK5 and the new software will both be available in April. For a brochure and video demo of the DK Meter range, please visit DK-Technologies at www.dk-technologies.com



About DK-Technologies

DK-Technologies develops and produces audio meters, video sync and test signal generators, as well as video waveform monitors and colour analysers both for LCD and CRT monitors. Alongside its worldwide distributor network, DK-Technologies also operates branch offices in Denmark, Germany, UK and USA. www.dk-technologies.com

