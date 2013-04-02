Thomson Video Networks Now Provides Higher-Density, Best-in-Class Video Compression for ATSC

RENNES, France -- April 2, 2013 -- Thomson Video Networks today introduced the latest version of its ViBE(TM) EM4000, a multi-channel HD ATSC encoder designed to help broadcasters achieve new efficiencies with their MPEG transmissions. Capable of encoding up to eight HD or SD channels or a mix of both within a 1-RU chassis, the EM4000 now offers best-in-class video compression to deliver optimal MPEG-2 performance over ATSC networks.

"With the success of commercial secondary networks that offer new affiliation opportunities, broadcasters need to encode their HD/SD content more efficiently in order to add revenue-generating channels. Also, with MDTV being commercially launched throughout the U.S., many stations need to make room in their ATSC bandwidth for one or two mobile services. All of this is driving a need for better MPEG-2 compression," said Hervé Congard, chief operating officer at Thomson Video Networks. "The new ViBE EM4000 demonstrates our ongoing commitment to the ATSC industry by offering outstanding video quality, audio flexibility, and density that is unique in the market. The system is designed to open up new opportunities for broadcasters while simplifying their day-to-day operations."

The ViBE EM4000 encoder includes Thomson Video Networks' latest MPEG-2 video compression codec and the Thomson Flextream 2.0 built-in statistical multiplexer, which generates a multi-program transport stream and optimizes bandwidth utilization among various HD and SD programs. Offering a significant increase in compression efficiency through improved motion estimation and enriched encoding algorithms, the ViBE EM4000 delivers significant operational cost savings through better use of satellite or terrestrial bandwidth. This market-leading HD performance allows users to free up bandwidth without reducing picture quality, or opt for improved quality with the same bandwidth. Premium audio delivery is enabled by a comprehensive audio feature list with multi-channel Dolby(R) Digital compression, Dolby E decoding, and automatic loudness control. Designed for evolution, the ViBE EM4000 supports future formats including 1080p and 3D, and it provides continuous efficiency improvements through further development of the platform.

The ViBE EM4000 multi-channel ATSC broadcast encoder is currently available for purchase.

