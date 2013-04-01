Triveni Digital Announces Next-Generation GuideBuilder(R) 5 Metadata System

PRINCETON, N.J. -- April 1, 2013 -- Triveni Digital today announced GuideBuilder(R) 5, the latest generation of its industry-leading metadata generation platform. Based on the latest technology advancements and years of experience in the broadcast and cable industries, the fifth-generation GuideBuilder PSIP, SI, and mobile ESG generator delivers key usability and performance improvements to Triveni Digital's widely-deployed metadata generation system. The company will demonstrate GuideBuilder 5 for the first time at the 2013 NAB Show, at booth SU5602, April 8-11 in Las Vegas.

GuideBuider 5 will be available in a variety of configurations, including integrated servers, software intended for use on customer-supplied servers, Virtual Machine (VM)-compatible software, and as a cloud-based managed service, providing completely flexible support for any DTV provider's preferred deployment approach. By supporting ATSC PSIP, ATSC Mobile ESG, M-EAS and DVB SI all in one system, GuideBuilder supports today's complex DTV distribution plants with a coherent architecture.

"The trend towards needing to manage more complexity within DTV distribution plants is accelerating," said Ralph Bachofen, vice president of sales and head of marketing at Triveni Digital. "GuideBuilder 5 provides an integrated metadata-management solution for all of the standard EPG/ESG formats in one coherent system, ensuring a unified and simplified workflow that enables existing technical staff to handle more services at lower costs. Since the underlying operating system in GuideBuilder 5 is Linux, we have modernized the code base and made flexible deployments simpler."

Triveni Digital's GuideBuilder PSIP/SI/ESG generator is the market-share leader, producing program guides and metadata for hundreds of TV stations and cable operators, which allows broadcasters and DTV service providers to comply with important FCC PSIP requirements, generate consistent DTV metadata, and prevent errors to ensure a superior quality of experience for viewers. GuideBuilder 5 modernizes the product line's core functionalities by providing a simplified user interface, improved performance, and easy integration with a wide range of broadcast ecosystem elements, including multiplexers, encoders, automation systems, traffic systems, and listing services.

In addition, GuideBuilder 5 sets the stage for Triveni Digital's future metadata extension -- GuideBuilder Plus. GuideBuilder Plus is part of a broader strategic initiative aimed at helping local broadcasters better exploit their key transmission and content assets in the emerging multiplatform viewing environment. With GuideBuilder Plus and unified guide generation for PSIP, SI, and ESG standards, GuideBuilder software will be "metadata central" in the DTV provider's system architecture.

More information about GuideBuilder 5 and other Triveni Digital products is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.

