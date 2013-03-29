At NAB 2013, DVEO to Feature Professional Archiving System for Recording, Archiving and Repurposing Many HLS, RTMP, RTSP, or IP Streams

San Diego, California -- At the NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 8-11, DVEO will introduce their new remotely manageable recorder and professional archiving system for IP streams, at Booth SU6505.



The Stream Bucket™ IP/IP was developed for broadcasters and content providers to capture their video streams for archiving. It can also be used to repurpose one’s streams at a later date.



The Stream Bucket IP/IP simultaneously records up to ten 1080i/p HD or 50 SD streams, with manual or scheduled inputs. Capture protocols are HLS, UDP, RTP, RTSP, HTTP, RTMP (Open Flash – pull only), or MMS.



The Stream Bucket IP/IP creates files with specified identities that can be readily accessed via other devices over the Internet. It supports H.264, MPEG-2, or VC-1 file recording in native format, or customers can alter the resolutions, bit rates, or codecs.



The system can create and store files with multiple bit rates and resolutions. Supported input file types are H.264 or MPEG-2 transport streams, or MP4.



"We look forward to launching the Stream Bucket at NAB 2013," stated Laszlo Zoltan, Sales Manager for DVEO. "Our customers will find it indispensable for compliance recording, as-run proof for stream ads, archiving IP camera footage, live stream capture, and more. We also offer this product as part of our Infinity Streamer™ product line of streaming playout servers."



The Stream Bucket stores streams in specified folders with specified naming conventions. It can be remotely configured and managed via a web-based GUI. The system ships standard with an Intel® solid state drive.



The Stream Bucket is also available for most video formats, including SDI, HDMI, 8VSB, Analog, DVB-S/S2, DVB-T/T2, and DVB-ASI.



Features:

Input: IP (H.264, MPEG-2, or VC-1)

Capture protocols: HTTP Live (HLS – pull only), UDP, RTP, RTSP, HTTP, RTMP (Open Flash – pull only), MMS

Capture and output file types supported: TS, MP4

Capture can be initiated via Schedule or via Manual Start

Records up to 10 1080i/p HD streams or 50 SD streams

Streams can be stored in specified folders with specified naming convention

Incoming streams will be time stamped

Supports IP unicast or multicast

Easy to use folder naming system

Does not alter incoming stream

Configure and manage via remote GUI

Can create and store multiple bit rates and resolutions

Supports H.264 High Profile @ Level 4.0 (HP@L4)

Supports 1080i, 1080p, 720p, 480i, 480p, CIF, QCIF, qHD, H.264up and many others, and custom resolutions

SNMP remote management with low power consumption due to Ivy Bridge Intel® CPU



Suggested Retail Price:

Stream Bucket IP/IP in 1 RU system: $2,995 U.S.

Other versions available: SDI, HDMI, 8VSB, Analog, DVB-S/S2, DVB-T/T2, DVB-ASI







