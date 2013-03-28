IABM NAB Conference Session to Provide Insight From Senior Executives on Industry Reinvention

GLOUCESTERSHIRE, U.K. -- March 28, 2013 -- The IABM (International Association of Broadcasting Manufacturers) today announced that the organization will present a 2013 NAB Show conference session focusing on the reinvention of the broadcast industry. Senior executives from leading media technology suppliers will discuss timely topics including the industry's transition from long-established business models to an environment in which end users increasingly demand software-based solutions, elastic provisioning, greater efficiency, and better customer service. The session begins with breakfast at 7:30 a.m. on April 8 in room N234-236 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

"Together, the growing power of IT technology and the need to distribute and monetize content on multiple platforms have driven broadcasters, pay-TV operators, and other service providers to create and deploy new workflow strategies and business models," said Peter White, director general at the IABM. "For the supply side of the industry, this rapid shift in commercial priorities pairs with a wider array of competitors to present new challenges and opportunities. Our expert panel will provide vendors with unique perspectives on these developments and on strategies vendors can employ for successful re-evaluation and reinvention of their existing product lines and business models."

The session will be led by John Ive, IABM director of business development and technology, and will feature a panel including Brick Eksten, founder and CEO at Digital Rapids; David Ross, CEO of Ross Video; Louis Hernandez, president and CEO at Avid; and Geir Bryn-Jensen, CEO at Nevion. As these industry leaders discuss and debate critical issues facing the industry, the IABM will present up-to-the-minute market intelligence supporting the conversation.

Registration and further details about the conference session are available online at https://www.theiabm.org/supported-exhibitions-subpage-491.html. Information about the IABM is available at www.theiabm.org.

