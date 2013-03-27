Signiant Announces Significant New Capabilities for Media Shuttle™; Delivers Industry’s First Extreme File Sharing Solution

Signiant, the market leader in intelligent file movement software for media and entertainment, today announced the addition of file sharing capabilities to its award-winning Media Shuttle file transfer solution, allowing multiple users to easily upload and download content from a shared file system. With super-simple interfaces delivered from the cloud, enterprise-class security, storage control and acceleration, Media Shuttle defines a new class of file sharing solution tuned for extreme files – high-value digital assets that may be tens or hundreds of gigabytes in size.

The winner of the 2012 “Best of IBC” Award, Signiant’s Media Shuttle software is already in use by large broadcasters, Hollywood production companies, media service providers and post-production facilities in every major market. With the addition of these new file sharing capabilities, Media Shuttle portals can now be quickly configured in one of three modes – Send, Share or Submit – to flexibly support the accelerated file movement needs of any project, team or media enterprise in a single, multi-purpose solution. By combining the best attributes of online file sharing and enterprise-class accelerated file transfer software, Media Shuttle now offers a viable next-generation alternative to FTP servers.

“At a time when files keep getting bigger and timelines shorter, Media Shuttle lightens the workload of users and IT administrators alike,” said Rick Clarkson, Signiant’s Vice President of Product Management. “It provides a secure, easy-to-use alternative to consumer-grade file sharing options from a company that has made its name addressing the complex file movement challenges of some of the most demanding media environments. Every day now we’re receiving more accolades from media organizations everywhere on the enormous time and cost savings of this approach.”



With powerfully simple branded interfaces delivered from the cloud, Media Shuttle’s three modes puts the power in the hands of users to send/receive, browse, upload, download or onramp to workflow any size file with minimal technical support. Any Media Shuttle portal can be quickly configured to:

Send - Fast Transfer Portal enables accelerated person-to-person file transfers.

- Fast Transfer Portal enables accelerated person-to-person file transfers. Share -File Sharing Portal allows users to quickly browse, upload and download any size file to any accessible file system directory for instant access to media.

-File Sharing Portal allows users to quickly browse, upload and download any size file to any accessible file system directory for instant access to media. Submit – Send-to-Folder Portal lets administrators configure their branded file transfer portals to deliver content directly to a network folder, providing an instant on-ramp to automated file-based workflow operations, such as virus checking or transcoding.

By maintaining the file cache within the secure control of the user’s network, Media Shuttle’s patent-pending cloud architecture ensures the security of high-value digital assets, and gives IT the power to determine where content is stored and how network resources should be allocated for maximum efficiency. On-premises, private cloud and public cloud storage are all fully supported. Unlike first-generation transfer software and rogue file sharing services, Media Shuttle provides comprehensive content tracking for IT visibility, compliance, management controls, delegated administration and customizable profiles for user access.

“Whether managers like it or not, file sharing is going on in all kinds of unauthorized ways across the corporate world and cobbled together solutions that can all-too-easily compromise security abound. Our research shows this is a large and growing problem for companies of all sizes,” said Terri McClure, Senior Analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group. “Media Shuttle promises to aid corporate IT departments in bringing employee sharing under one umbrella via a solution that includes all the security and reliability of an on-premises offering while appearing to the user in an easy to use cloudlike interface.”

The extreme file sharing capabilities of Signiant Media Shuttle will be demonstrated in booth #SL8511 at NABShow, April 8-11, 2013.

Try Media Shuttle Now

To send a large file anywhere with Media Shuttle now, or to sign up for a free 14-day trial subscription, visit www.mediashuttle.com or call +1 781-397-6465.

About Signiant

Used by the world's top content creators and distributors, Signiant is the market leader in intelligent file movement software for media and entertainment. The company's powerful software suite optimizes existing enterprise network infrastructure and media technologies to ensure secure digital media exchanges, workflow efficiency and superior user experiences. For more information, visitwww.signiant.com.