LiveU Uses TriCaster to Offer Integrated Live Video Streaming & Production at IBC2012

Ronen Artman, VP Marketing, LiveU, said, “The live studio at IBC is just the beginning of our collaboration with NewTek. We see a symbiotic relationship between our two companies, providing a more cost-effective live video streaming and production solution for broadcasting and online media customers worldwide. With The Next Web driving the production at IBC, we’re looking forward to a professional and exciting live demonstration showing our joint products in action.”

With NewTek TriCaster systems, corporations, musicians, producers, bloggers, agencies, anyone in the live entertainment industry, can reach new audiences, interact more closely with fans and generate new revenue opportunities. They can produce HD network-style productions of their live performances, from a cart in the front-of-house, a desktop backstage, or a studio control room rack. TriCaster provides the ability to switch between multiple cameras, inputs and recorded clips while simultaneously delivering live content to broadcast television, LED screens and projectors, the Web and mobile devices. The new line of TriCasters presented at IBC on NewTek’s stand and used in LiveU’s studio for the daily live show, gives producers all the tools to create more shows, with more creative capabilities, publish to more destinations and reach more viewers.

Franck Lafage, Managing Director of 3D Storm, said, “With its latest TriCaster introductions, NewTek is helping producers position themselves to satisfy today's evolving video production demands. Meeting the fast-growing demand for live video, LiveU’s bonded cellular uplink solutions complement perfectly TriCaster's offering by meeting the markets needs and expectations.”

LiveU will be demonstrating both its LU70 backpack and LU40i handheld device for live video transmission at IBC. LiveU’s LU70 is the industry standard for bonded 3G/4G LTE backpacks with proprietary RF technology for superior resiliency, up to 1080 HD video and sub-second latency for a satellite-like experience.

LiveU’s LU40i is a groundbreaking handheld HD uplink device, weighing less than 700 grams. With up to six network connections, the bonded LU40i offers 4G LTE/3G, WiMAX, Wi-Fi and LAN video transmission in an even smaller form factor.

The live studio, powered by LiveU and NewTek, and produced by The Next Web, will be located in the LiveU stand at IBC2012, Connected World Zone, Stand No. 14.365 (Hall 14). NewTek Europe/3D Storm will also be demonstrating the joint solution in their Stand No 7.K11 (Hall 7).

LiveU is a finalist in the ConnectedWorld.TV Awards 2012: Technology Breakthrough of the Year and New CDN Networks & Service Delivery Technologies.