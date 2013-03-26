NEP Deploys Two New HD Production Trucks in Brazil

BR1 and BR2 Bring World-Class HD Production Capabilities to Broadcast Clients for Coverage of High-Profile Brazilian Sports Events

PITTSBURGH -- March 26, 2013 -- NEP today announced the launch of BR1 and BR2, new mobile production units designed specifically for the Brazilian outside broadcast (OB) market. BR1 is a 12-meter, single-expansion trailer that was built from the ground up to meet the live production requirements of Brazilian broadcasters. BR2 is a 14-meter vehicle, originally from NEP's U.K. fleet, which has been completely repurposed and refitted for HD production in Brazil. Both trucks will be operated as part of a complete OB production and transmission solution by Casablanca Online (CBO), Brazil's leading provider of digital satellite newsgathering vehicles and services.

"With these two trucks, NEP is now in the top tier of Brazilian mobile production providers. Through our partnership with CBO, we're able to bring our world-renowned OB expertise, depth of resources, and reliability to Brazilian broadcast customers," said Mike Fernander, president and general manager of NEP. "With so many high-profile international events on the horizon in Brazil -- the World Cup and the 2016 Summer Games, just to name two -- we now have powerful resources deployed there to meet the needs of all types of mobile productions."

Both BR1 and BR2 include state-of-the-art production, recording and playback, audio, and routing equipment. BR1 supports up to 12 Grass Valley(R) HD cameras and includes a Grass Valley Karrera(R) production switcher and three EVS HD video servers to enable tapeless digital recording workflows. A 48-fader Calrec Artemis Beam 5.1 digital audio console anchors BR1's audio capabilities. In BR2, NEP has integrated a range of state-of-the-art HD systems including a Sony MVS-8000A switcher, Calrec Sigma digital audio console, 12 Grass Valley HD cameras, four EVS HD video servers, and complete tape options for both SD and HD.

NEP provides maintenance, engineering training, and account management support for both trucks. CBO is operating the equipment as part of a complete package of production and uplink services for Brazilian and international broadcast clients covering major live sports and entertainment events in the country.

# # #

About Casablanca Online

Casablanca is one of the most complete service providers of satellite live transmissions. Casablanca Online is a pioneer in high-definition and 3D with thousands of successful Brazilian, South American, and international events over the past 15 years. Casablanca Online has its own industrial division for truck's integration and satellite antenna manufacturing with the largest fleet of DSNG mobile units in Brazil. More information is available at www.casablancaonline.com.br.

About NEP

With the world's most advanced equipment, largest fleet of mobile units, and global production studios to suit every genre, NEP enables its clients to execute, deliver, and display exceptional productions on any platform around the world. For more than 30 years, NEP has ensured its clients' success by delivering superior service and building lasting relationships with a passion for continuous innovation. NEP's talented staff is committed to acting with integrity and working as a team to deliver comprehensive solutions for remote production, studio production, video display, webcasting, and power generation that set the global industry standard. For more information, visit www.nepinc.com.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/NEP/BR1.zip