Snell Expands IQ Modular Range With Introduction of New Format Converters and Quad Split Monitors

Latest Members of Industry's Most Popular Modular Infrastructure Range Pack Robust Functionality into Compact, Cost-Effective Form Factor

READING, U.K. -- March 26, 2013 -- Snell today announced the launch of a new series of format converters in its popular IQ Modular range, designed to provide outstanding quality conversion at an extremely affordable price. In addition, Snell launched the IQQSM range of 3Gbps/HD/SD-SDI quad split monitors, ideal for local monitoring with LCD displays.

"With more than half a million modules in use worldwide by the top names in media and entertainment, the Snell IQ range is one of the industry's largest and most robust families of modular broadcasting solutions. We're continually broadening the range to provide more granularity and support for our customers' evolving business requirements, such as migration to HD and 3Gbps operations or integrating advanced audio processing," said Steve Cole, product manager at Snell. "The new format conversion and quad split monitoring modules are a perfect example of how Snell is redefining the economics of managing a broadcast infrastructure, providing powerful functionality in a lower-priced, space-saving form factor that's suitable for any size of operation."

The new IQ video format converter modules provide cost-effective yet high-quality conversion of common SD, HD, and 3Gbps formats for broadcast systems and a host of other video, audio, and metadata functions. Based on Snell's next-generation KudosPro motion adaptive format converter technology, the IQ converters are suitable for broadcast applications such as up- or down-conversion of incoming lines, providing multi-cast SD and HD transmissions, and integrating signals into SD or HD workflows. The IQ conversion systems will be available in a range of module and rear panel options to provide cost, density, and feature set flexibility.

Snell's new IQQSM quad split monitors enable local monitoring of four 3G/HD/SD-SDI input signals along with bar graph displays of eight channels of embedded audio. Ideally suited for monitoring studio or outside broadcast camera feeds, the monitors are capable of providing the four signals on a single HDMI or DVI output to enable integration with modern flat panel displays used extensively in local monitoring applications. The IQQSM module also features an SDI output that allows the signal to be routed to other areas in the facility such as remote monitoring applications or to server storage. IQQSM00, the first module in the IQQSM range, will be shipping shortly after NAB and provides an entry-level, low-cost local monitoring solution for up to four 3G, HD, or SD-SDI inputs. The IQQSM00 features a fixed quad split display with image identifier captions, and both SDI and HDMI outputs.

Like all modules in the IQ range, the new format converters and IQQSM monitors come pre-loaded with Snell's powerful RollCall control and monitoring software. Designed to provide the tools for efficient system configuration and to save overhead on monitoring resources, RollCall provides native, email, and SMS alerts to support on-call operations, and enables semi-automated system changes according to pre-defined trigger conditions. Snell also offers serial and GPI interfacing cards to provide integration with automation and third-party management systems for control in more complex environments.

More information about the IQ Modular range and Snell's full Broadcast Infrastructure product line is available online at www.snellgroup.com.

# # #

About Snell:

Snell is a leading innovator in digital media technology, providing broadcasters and global media companies with a comprehensive range of solutions for creating, managing, and streamlining the distribution of content for today's multi-screen world. Specializing in TV Everywhere and Live TV applications, Snell provides the necessary tools to transition seamlessly and cost-effectively to 4K UHDTV, file-based, and 3Gbps operations, while enabling broadcasters to monetize and deliver their media assets across multiple distribution platforms. Headquartered in the U.K., Snell serves more than 2,000 broadcasters, post facilities, and global media companies in more than 100 countries through its worldwide team of sales and support personnel. More information is available at www.snellgroup.com.

All trademarks mentioned herein are acknowledged as property of their respective owners.