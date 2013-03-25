Dejero Launches LIVE+ VSET Vehicle-Mount Bonded Cellular Transmitter

KITCHENER, Ontario -- March 25, 2013 -- Dejero, the award-winning creator of the industry's most powerful and versatile platform of bonded-wireless video uplink solutions, today announced the launch of the LIVE+ VSET, a 1U vehicle-mount transmitter designed for use in satellite and microwave trucks. As the newest member of Dejero's LIVE+ Platform, the adaptive bit-rate encoder on the LIVE+ VSET arms mobile ENG teams with a flexible and easy-to-use solution for reducing the latency and improving the reliability of IP-based satellite video feeds.

"With the Dejero LIVE+ VSET, mobile ENG crews have one more powerful tool at their disposal to maximize the quality and ensure the delivery of live video transmitted from field locations," said Brian Cram, CEO of Dejero. "The LIVE+ VSET is truly unique in the marketplace, combining industry-leading adaptive bit-rate bonded cellular engineering with IP-based satellite connectivity and an optional ASI interface. This unique hybrid approach results in tremendous flexibility and cost-savings opportunities for news gatherers by enabling them to go live from both traditional as well as modern technologies from the same truck, even while driving."

Essentially a rackmount version of Dejero's portable and rugged LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitter, the LIVE+ VSET is designed for mounting in transmission trucks to provide a powerful supplement to satellite and microwave links. The LIVE+ VSET features Dejero's patent-pending Intelligent Bonding and Connection Management systems, which take advantage of the beneficial characteristics of all available connection types -- cell, satellite, or microwave -- to provide maximum throughput and optimal picture quality for each transmission. On startup, the LIVE+ VSET uses Dejero's patent-pending approach to auto-detect the presence of available streams and the required video formats, with the ability to switch seamlessly between satellite and cellular or a combination of both in order to maintain the quality of the signal. During a typical satellite transmission, the LIVE+ VSET automatically combines a high-latency satellite connection with multiple low-latency cellular connections resulting in the delivery of high-quality video with latencies of 1.5 seconds or less.

The Dejero Intelligent Bonding technology is exceptionally useful in adverse weather conditions. During rain fade and other atmospheric conditions that cause Ka-band satellite bandwidth to decrease, the LIVE+ VSET will automatically pick up the drop in bandwidth and continue the transmission over the cellular networks. Even in ideal conditions when the bulk of data is being sent over satellite, the LIVE+ VSET takes advantage of the lower latency of a cellular connection to check for and send missing packets, thus leading to an overall decrease in latency on the entire Ka-band system.

The Dejero LIVE+ VSET also features an easy-to-use front panel LCD display and an optional asynchronous serial interface (ASI) that supports a wide range of bit rates. This allows for quick and easy interconnection with microwave systems. By incorporating an ASI port along with an IP-based satellite connection and cellular bonding, the Dejero LIVE+ VSET provides unparalleled flexibility in a 1U form factor.

For more information about Dejero and the Dejero LIVE+ Platform, visit www.dejero.com.

# # #

About Dejero

Dejero offers the most extensive and versatile range of bonded wireless uplink solutions for mobile newsgathering. With its industry-leading LIVE+ platform, Dejero combines its patent-pending Intelligent Bonding with the latest advancements in 3G and 4G LTE mobile technologies to make electronic newsgathering as immediate, portable, reliable, and cost-effective as possible. From any location around the world, the LIVE+ Platform enables both traditional and online broadcasters to transmit high-quality HD or SD live video using a variety of mobile devices, including professional-grade rugged transmitters, laptops, tablets, and smartphones. Dejero LIVE+ products can be set up anywhere in seconds to broadcast live to television viewers, stream to the Web, transmit recorded video for later use, share video content with other organizations, or send files remotely. Innovative engineering from wireless experts combined with input from many of the world's top broadcasters has produced the Dejero LIVE+ Platform. Dejero is based in Kitchener, Ontario.